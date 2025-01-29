Here is everything you need to know about the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off beginning on Feb. 12. (0:59)

Instead of having an All-Star Game this season, the NHL and NHLPA are staging the 4 Nations Face-Off, which will run from Feb. 12 through Feb. 20. This is a round-robin tournament that will feature four national teams -- Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States -- with NHL players from those nations filling the rosters.

Read on for full coverage of the event, including rosters, schedule and broadcast information from the opening round games all the way through the championship matchup.

Game schedule

Note: All times Eastern.

Wednesday, Feb. 12: Canada vs. Sweden, 8 p.m. | TNT

Thursday, Feb. 13: USA vs. Finland, 8 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, Feb. 15: Finland vs. Sweden, 1 p.m. | ABC

Saturday, Feb. 15: USA vs. Canada, 8 p.m. | ABC

Monday, Feb. 17: Canada vs. Finland, 1 p.m. | TNT

Monday, Feb. 17: Sweden vs. USA, 8 p.m. | TNT

Thursday, Feb. 20: Championship game, 8 p.m. | ESPN

Rosters

Note: Players are listed alphabetically by position. These are not projected lineups.

Canada

Finland

Sweden

United States