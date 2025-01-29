        <
          NHL 4 Nations Face-Off: Schedule, rosters, how to watch

          Instead of having an All-Star Game this season, the NHL and NHLPA are staging the 4 Nations Face-Off, which will run from Feb. 12 through Feb. 20. This is a round-robin tournament that will feature four national teams -- Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States -- with NHL players from those nations filling the rosters.

          Read on for full coverage of the event, including rosters, schedule and broadcast information from the opening round games all the way through the championship matchup.

          Game schedule

          Note: All times Eastern.

          Wednesday, Feb. 12: Canada vs. Sweden, 8 p.m. | TNT
          Thursday, Feb. 13: USA vs. Finland, 8 p.m. | ESPN
          Saturday, Feb. 15: Finland vs. Sweden, 1 p.m. | ABC
          Saturday, Feb. 15: USA vs. Canada, 8 p.m. | ABC
          Monday, Feb. 17: Canada vs. Finland, 1 p.m. | TNT
          Monday, Feb. 17: Sweden vs. USA, 8 p.m. | TNT
          Thursday, Feb. 20: Championship game, 8 p.m. | ESPN

          Rosters

          Note: Players are listed alphabetically by position. These are not projected lineups.

          Canada

          Finland

          Sweden

          United States