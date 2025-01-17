Open Extended Reactions

New York Islanders forward Maxim Tsyplakov received a three-game suspension from the NHL on Friday, one day after delivering a high hit to Philadelphia Flyers center Ryan Poehling.

Tsyplakov had a hearing earlier on Friday with the NHL Department of Player Safety.

The incident occurred at 8:14 of the first period in Philadelphia's 5-3 win in Elmont, New York. Poehling sustained an upper-body injury on the play but Tsyplakov was not assessed a penalty.

Also Friday, Flyers forward Scott Laughton was fined $5,000 for cross-checking Tsyplakov at 16:24 of the third period of the same game. Laughton received a minor penalty. The fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

Tsyplakov, a 26-year-old rookie, has 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) and 26 penalty minutes in 44 games. He will have to miss New York's upcoming home games against the San Jose Sharks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Flyers and is eligible to return Jan. 25 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Laughton, 30, has 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) and 14 penalty minutes in 46 games this season.

Poehling, 26, has 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) and 12 penalty minutes in 43 games this season.