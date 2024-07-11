2024 NHL betting: Odds to win Stanley Cup, conference

Open Extended Reactions

After losing the 2024 Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers in seven games, Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers are the favorites to raise the Cup in 2025. The Western Conference champions opened free agency by re-signing Adam Henrique, Mattias Janmark, and Corey Perry while adding free agent forwards Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson.

Elsewhere in the Western Conference, the Nashville Predators have seen their odds jump from 35-1 to 18-1 to win the Stanley Cup after signing a pair of Cup-winners in Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault. Their odds have since improved to 16-1.

The Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes are the favorites to win the Eastern Conference followed by their Hudson River rivals, the New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers.

Here are every team's odds to to win their division, conference, the President's Trophy and the Stanley Cup for the 2024-25 NHL season.

Latest odds as of publication. For latest odds movement, go to ESPN BET.