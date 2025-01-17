Which NHL teams have the longest postseason droughts?

The NHL has 32 active franchises. Exactly half of those (16) qualify for the postseason each year. Yet the Buffalo Sabres have struggled mightily to secure a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Lindy Ruff led the Sabres to their last playoff appearance in 2011. Since then, Buffalo has made eight coaching changes, cycling through so many head coaches that Ruff found his way back to the Sabres' bench in April 2024.
The Sabres hope Ruff can restore success to a franchise that has known mostly losing during its NHL-record playoff drought.
Here's a look at the NHL's longest postseason droughts, both active and all time:
Active
Buffalo Sabres: 13 seasons (last postseason appearance: 2011 Eastern Conference quarterfinals vs. Philadelphia Flyers)
Detroit Red Wings: Eight seasons (last postseason appearance: 2016 Eastern Conference first round vs. Tampa Bay Lightning)
Ottawa Senators: Seven seasons (last postseason appearance: 2017 Eastern Conference finals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins)
Anaheim Ducks: Six seasons (last postseason appearance: 2018 Western Conference first round vs. San Jose Sharks)
San Jose Sharks: Five seasons (last postseason appearance: 2019 Western Conference finals vs. St. Louis Blues)
All time
Buffalo Sabres: 13 seasons (2012-24)
Florida Panthers: 11 seasons (2001-11)
Edmonton Oilers: 10 seasons (2007-16)
Carolina Hurricanes: Nine seasons (2010-18)
New Jersey Devils: Nine seasons (1979-87)
