Which NHL teams have won the most Stanley Cup titles?

Open Extended Reactions

In June 2024, the Florida Panthers clinched their first Stanley Cup title, after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in a thrilling Game 7 finish.

The Montreal Canadiens have had the most Stanley Cup success, notching 23 titles throughout NHL history. Check out the other NHL teams with the most championships below.

23: Montreal Canadiens (86 NHL playoff appearances)

13: Toronto Maple Leafs (74 NHL playoff appearances)

11: Detroit Red Wings (64 NHL playoff appearances)

6: Boston Bruins (77 NHL playoff appearances)

6: Chicago Blackhawks (63 NHL playoff appearances)

5: Edmonton Oilers (27 NHL playoff appearances)

5: Pittsburgh Penguins (37 NHL playoff appearances)

4: New York Islanders (29 NHL playoff appearances)

4: New York Rangers (63 NHL playoff appearances)

4: St. Louis Eagles (10 NHL playoff appearances)

3: Colorado Avalanche (30 NHL playoff appearances)

3: New Jersey Devils (25 NHL playoff appearances)

3: Tampa Bay Lightning (17 NHL playoff appearances)

2: Los Angeles Kings (34 NHL playoff appearances)

2: Montreal Maroons (11 NHL playoff appearances)

2: Philadelphia Flyers (40 NHL playoff appearances)

1: Florida Panthers (10 NHL playoff appearances)

1: Anaheim Ducks (14 NHL playoff appearances)

1: Calgary Flames (31 NHL playoff appearances)

1: Carolina Hurricanes (20 NHL playoff appearances)

1: Dallas Stars (37 NHL playoff appearances)

1: St. Louis Blues (46 NHL playoff appearances)

1: Vegas Golden Knights (6 NHL playoff appearances)

1: Washington Capitals (34 NHL playoff appearances)

For more NHL updates, check out the ESPN hub page for breaking news, scores, standings, stats, and more.