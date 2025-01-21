LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Kings honored firefighters and first responders in the first game back in their downtown arena since the catastrophic wildfires that devastated large parts of Los Angeles.

The Kings were scheduled to face Calgary on Jan. 8, but that game was postponed because of the fires. Los Angeles then played its next five games on the road before returning home.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Kings wore LAFD caps during pregame warmups. Firefighters and first responders from various departments in the region were honored at center ice before the game.

The Kings replaced their traditional logo at center ice with a graphic paying tribute to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"To see the guys out there and the gals, it was humbling. I don't know. I just felt that way," Kings coach Jim Hiller said about the ceremony. "I felt a little emotional. I just felt like those people have been out there doing some pretty amazing things that we just saw a little bit from a long distance. And we're in our own little bubble doing what we have to do. It brought it to life for me, pretty personal, and it's just disappointing we couldn't do more with it."

Los Angeles' Anze Kopitar and Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby then did a ceremonial face off with Fire Engineer Chien Yu.

The Kings were looking to extend their home winning streak, but played one of their worst games of the year as they lost to the Penguins 5-1.

"Those guys, you know, risk their lives for the community, for the city, and we can't thank them enough," Kopitar said. "The city's been going through some tough times, and, obviously, in situations like this, I'm sure the city is going to come together and help and pull their weight in every which way possible to the people that have lost everything and, again, try to help them out, get them on their feet and essentially rebuild."

Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan knew his team was coming into an emotionally charged building, and knew it was important to manage the first 10 minutes of the game.

"We knew it was going to be an emotional night in the building for all the right reasons," Sullivan said. "Our team is supportive of the endeavor with the Kings and acknowledging and recognizing the heroism of the fire department and all these first responders that are putting themselves in harm's way to try to help people. That's bigger than any hockey game."

Pittsburgh goalie Alex Nedeljkovic, who made 25 saves in the win and was wearing an LAFD shirt after the game, appreciated seeing the amount of recognition the firefighters and first responders received throughout the night.

"It means a lot to them and their families. For them to get some recognition, I'm sure it goes a long way for them because they're just doing it out of the kindness of their hearts and trying to help other people and be good people. We're very thankful to have people like that in our world," he said.