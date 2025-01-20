Open Extended Reactions

Toronto forward Max Pacioretty has been ruled out for the Maple Leafs' game Monday night against the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning because of an upper-body injury.

Pacioretty, 36, took a slap shot to the side of his head from teammate Auston Matthews during Toronto's 7-3 road victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Pacioretty played an additional 10 minutes and 19 seconds, and was able to finish the game.

Maple Leafs' Max Pacioretty skates off the ice after being hit in the face by the puck during the second period against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Pacioretty has been ruled out for Monday night. Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said after Pacioretty missed practice Monday morning that the 17-year veteran won't play and that his status for returning is day-to-day.

The Maple Leafs will replace Pacioretty with center Fraser Minten on a line with Max Domi and Nicholas Robertson.

Minten, 20, has been a healthy scratch for two games since being recalled Thursday from the team's AHL affiliate. He has two goals and two assists in 11 games with the Maple Leafs.

Pacioretty signed a one-year, $873,770 contract with Toronto in October. He has 12 points (5 goals, 7 assists) in 32 games this season.

An All-Star in 2020, he has 680 points (335 goals, 345 assists) in 934 games with the Canadiens (2008-18), Vegas Golden Knights (2018-22), Carolina Hurricanes (2022-23), Washington Capitals (2023-24) and Maple Leafs.