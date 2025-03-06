The Sharks strike first as Mario Ferraro sends a pinpoint pass to Nico Sturm for a goal. (0:42)

The Florida Panthers have acquired forward Nico Sturm and a 2027 seventh-round pick from the San Jose Sharks on Thursday in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick.

It was the second trade between the teams in two days. Florida had acquired goaltender Vitek Vanecek from San Jose on Wednesday in exchange for forward Patrick Giles.

Sturm, 29, figured to be the focus of a few calls to the Sharks, as he's in the final season of a three-year contract that carries a $2 million salary cap hit.

After a stint on the injured reserve list with a lower-body issue in February, the 29-year-old Sturm, who has seven goals and six assists this season, seems to be ready for a postseason run with the Panthers.

The steady, 6-foot-3 center from Germany can take up space on the Panthers' fourth line and is a capable penalty-killer who has won 62.7% of his draws this season with the Sharks, the highest total of anyone who has taken part in at least 200 faceoffs.

This will be Sturm's fourth NHL club, after stints with the Sharks, Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild. He has 91 career points (46 goals, 45 assists) and won a Stanley Cup with Colorado during the 2021-22 season.

With top winger Matthew Tkachuk on long-term injury reserve, Florida still has space to potentially add another forward prior to Friday's trade deadline in the aim of becoming the third series of back-to-back champs over the past decade.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.