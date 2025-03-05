Open Extended Reactions

The defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers continue to be active in the leadup to the NHL trade deadline.

The Panthers acquired goaltender Vitek Vanecek on Wednesday from the San Jose Sharks for 25-year-old forward Patrick Giles, the teams announced.

Vanecek gives Florida depth in net, along with Chris Driedger, behind two-time Vezina Trophy-winning starter Sergei Bobrovsky. The trade comes after the team sent Spencer Knight to the Chicago Blackhawks as part of a blockbuster deal for top-pairing defenseman Seth Jones.

Florida will be the fourth NHL organization for Vanecek, who was 3-10-3 in 18 appearances with San Jose this season. Vanecek is heading into free agency after this season and carries a $3.4 million cap hit.

The Sharks held him out of their win Tuesday night over the Buffalo Sabres in preparation of trading the 29-year-old from Czechia.

"It's part of the business," said Sharks goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, who joined San Jose from Colorado for Mackenzie Blackwood earlier this season. "Unfortunately sometimes players get moved. ... Hopefully it's a good opportunity for him."

The Sharks in Giles get a young player to add to their core built around No. 1 pick and rookie-of-the-year candidate Macklin Celebrini. Giles appeared in nine NHL games for the Panthers earlier this season without a point. He has mostly been with the team's AHL affiliate in Charlotte.

San Jose in a corresponding roster move recalled Georgi Romanov from the AHL Barracuda.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.