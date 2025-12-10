TORONTO -- Toronto Maple Leafs forward Bobby McMann has been suspended one game for high-sticking Tampa Bay Lightning winger Oliver Bjorkstrand, the NHL announced Tuesday.

The incident occurred three minutes into the third period of Toronto's 2-0 win over Tampa Bay on Monday night.

McMann received a match penalty after swinging his stick and hitting Bjorkstrand's head following a cross-check from the Lightning forward.

McMann, who is being suspended for the first time in his career, will forfeit U.S. $7,031.25. The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

He will miss Toronto's game Thursday night against the visiting San Jose Sharks, and is eligible to return when the Maple Leafs host the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

McMann, 29, has eight goals and six assists in 29 games this season.

Leafs coach Craig Berube disagreed with the match penalty on Monday, calling it a "tough one."

"From our view on the bench, I couldn't really see it too well. I'll take a look at it, but I had a tough time with that," he said after the game.