Fantasy hockey injury watch: Returns, replacements and moves to make

A fluky encounter with glassware at a team dinner sidelines New Jersey's top forward, Jack Hughes, for two months. On a goal-scoring heater with the Flyers, Tyson Foerster is suddenly knocked out months with an upper-body issue. We still don't know what's wrong with Victor Hedman, only that the Tampa Bay defender isn't close to returning, despite being initially classified as day-to-day. An unwelcome wildcard in all athletic endeavors, injuries serve as a headache-inducing factor for both fantasy and NHL team managers alike. One, that has to be, well, managed.

Fortunately for those of us directing squads on the fantasy ice, there's greater flexibility in plugging in an alternative, healthy body. The trick is figuring out who best to grab as substitute, while, in leagues that provide for the luxury, placing the lost performer on injured reserve. Two months into the 2025-26 NHL season, here's a roundup of several significant fantasy performers out for a period of time, and how to best tread water in the meanwhile.

Suffering an upper-body injury against Tampa Bay on Sunday, Adam Fox is out weeks, at minimum, for the Rangers. Performing excellently with partner Vladislav Gavrikov at even strength, anchoring the top power play, and essentially averaging a point per game, Fox is going to be greatly, greatly missed. Fingers crossed he's back not too long into the new year.

Meanwhile, coach Mike Sullivan appears to favor a five-forward configuration on the No. 1 special teams' unit, incorporating Will Cuylle into the mix. Already a solid-enough performer in deeper, well-rounded leagues, Cuylle is even more attractive if he hangs onto that plum power-play gig.

Gavrikov himself is also worth more than a fleeting fantasy thought right now. Rather vocal about how the entire team needs to step up in Fox's absence, the defender has kicked in his bit by scoring in each of the games Fox has missed. He blocks enough shots to provide value otherwise.

Advice: Place Fox on IR/add Gavrikov/stream Cuylle

Not even the most insightful insider can seem to crack what's going on with Anthony Stolarz these days. What was initially thought to be a minor issue is now being loosely characterized as a mysterious, and much more concerning, ailment. However, any sense of real panic has been muted by the excellent play of Toronto's other netminder, Joseph Woll. That is, until he, suffered what appears to be a lower-body injury in Thursday's 5-1 win over Carolina. So, enter third-stringer Dennis Hildeby? We'll see.

As of Friday morning, we await word on the severity of Woll's issue. He could be out or a game, a week, a month, or even more. (He did finish off the second period even after suffering the injury, which is perhaps a good sign.) As such, invested fantasy managers should keep on top of what's going on in Toronto's net over the next few hours/days. Underperforming to date, the Leafs finally seem to be getting their act together.

Advice: Place Stolarz on IR/add Woll?/stream Hildeby?

Christmas will be here in the blink of an eye, which means Matthew Tkachuk will be back on the ice before we know it. As reported by ESPN's Emily Kaplan, Tkachuk's projected return is set for the end of January. Just like Brady re-joining the Senators right after Thanksgiving, older bro projects to slide into Florida's lineup when they host the Lightning on Dec. 27 (he won't want to miss that hostility-riddled tilt). A top-six/No. 1 power-play role awaits the feisty forward, resulting in Carter Verhaeghe likely falling off the top special-teams unit. Still grabbable in about 20% of ESPN Fantasy leagues, Tkachuk is must-roster across the fantasy board.

Advice: Add Tkachuk now

Promoted to second-line center in Jack Hughes' absence, Dawson Mercer is starting to come on. Firing 13 shots on net, the 24-year-old has three assists and a goal in his past four contests, including two points with the extra skater. Which works out to an average of 2.0 FPPG in standard ESPN Fantasy competition. As long as he sticks in the Devils' top six, and on the No. 1 power play, Mercer deserves a spot on any deeper-league roster. Hughes isn't expected back until the new year.

Advice: Place Hughes on IR/add Mercer

In a bit of positive news for the banged-up Stars, Matt Duchene could be back in the lineup shortly. Officially cleared to play, the veteran reportedly needs to string together a few good practice outings before rejoining the lineup. The club wants to ensure their veteran forward is truly fit and ready to go, which is fair.

With Tyler Seguin (torn ACL) potentially out the rest of the season, Duchene could see minutes in the top six. If not, a role on the third line, along with plenty of quality power-play time, should still see the 34-year-old amass solid production numbers upon his return. He earned 30 goals and 52 assists only a year ago. Rostered in just 36% of ESPN Fantasy leagues, the versatile forward merits consideration in most standard competition. Additional note: Defender Thomas Harley remains out week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Advice: Add Duchene/drop Seguin

In the here and now, Darren Raddysh stands out as a must-roster fantasy figure on Tampa Bay's injury-ravaged blue-line. At least until Victor Hedman returns healthy. Competing on the Lightning's top pair and power play, Raddysh boasts 15 points in his past 10 games, including five with the extra skater. Yes, you read that correctly. He's averaging nearly 3.0 FPPG, yet remains there for the grabbing in more than 66% of leagues. It will be interesting to see how coach Jon Cooper managers matters once Hedman is fit once more.

Advice: Place Hedman on IR/add Raddysh

After undergoing facial surgery a couple of weeks ago, Charlie McAvoy is loosely expected out -- there's still no solid timeline in place -- until mid-January. In the meanwhile, fellow defender Hampus Lindholm is filling in on the Bruins' top power play, while seeing his average ice-time increase to nearly 25 minutes/game altogether. Through a combination of blocked-shots, shots, and assists with the extra skater and at even-strength, Lindholm is averaging 2.1 fantasy points per game (FPPG) in standard competition since McAvoy suffered his injury. And he remains available in more than 95% of leagues.

Advice: Place McAvoy on IR/add Lindholm

Eric Comrie deserved a better fate in Montreal on Wednesday, when he almost single handedly kept his squad in the game until losing 3-2 in a shootout. Volume aside, many of the 29 shots denied were saves belonging on a highlight reel. Filling in for Connor Hellebuyck (minor arthroscopic surgery), Comrie hasn't been the issue during Winnipeg's recent dismal run. If the Jets can remember how to play better defense -- usually their bread and butter -- and get some secondary scoring, the club's other netminder could enjoy a productive fantasy run before Hellebuyck returns in late December.

Advice: Place Hellebuyck on IR/add Comrie

Out since earlier November with a lower-body injury, Marco Rossi is now loosely anticipated back for the Wild in the next couple of weeks. Eventually, if not immediately, the young center is poised to reclaim his spot on a top line between Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello. Which is a pretty swell assignment. Before a quieter November, Rossi racked up 11 points in 11 games through October. He should be accounted for in deeper leagues.

Advice: Add Rossi/drop Ryan Hartman

Three cheers for the attempt at preciseness! According to coach Travis Green, Thomas Chabot (upper-body) is expected back Dec. 14. Or thereabouts. So we can anticipate seeing the Senators defender back in the lineup either Saturday in Minnesota or Monday in Winnipeg. Ranking second to Jake Sanderson on Ottawa's fantasy depth chart, Chabot is more than a serviceable blueliner in well-rounded leagues. He blocks shots, shoots often enough, pitches in points, and produces on the power play. All good things. He won't be available in 40% of leagues for long.

Advice: Add Chabot

Suffering a hand injury in October, Rickard Rakell is due back right after the Christmas break. Savvier fantasy managers might make a note to acquire the Penguins winger before he busts back on the scene and starts scoring once again. A staple in Pittsburgh's top-six and on the No. 1 power play, Rakell is usually good for nearly a point/game. He ringed off eight in eight, while averaging 2.3 FPPG, before falling hurt this campaign. Often underrated as a fantasy performer, Sidney Crosby's linemate is currently available in more than 40% of leagues.

Advice: Add Rakell soon

At last check, goalie Adin Hill could still be out a while. Which means new Golden Knight Carter Hart is in position to see a hearty number of starts before the club's No. 1 is once again fully fit. Solid on occasions earlier this season, Akira Schmid hasn't been good enough of late. Fantasy managers with little to lose could do worse than take a chance on Hart, who played well enough in his first NHL game in nearly two years against the Blackhawks the other night. At least until Hill is back in the mix.

Advice: Place Hill on IR/add Hart

While No. 1 Lukas Dostal is expected out another week or two, backup Petr Mrazek is also likely sidelined until the Christmas break. That leaves third-string netminder Ville Husso to continue patrolling the crease, as he has the past week -- to mixed results, mind you. After stopping all but one of 22 shots in a win over the Blues, Husso stumbled by allowing four goals on 21 shots in a lopsided loss to the Mammoth. So the wisest approach would be to only stream the Anaheim netminder in more Duck-friendly matchups.

Advice: Place Dostal on IR/stream Husso when favorable