2025-26 NHL schedule: How to watch games on ESPN networks

The 2025-26 NHL regular season will have plenty of intriguing matchups, and 100 of them will air exclusively on ESPN's family of networks and digital platforms.
The puck drops on the new campaign on Tuesday, Oct. 7, with an opening night tripleheader on ESPN featuring the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. The Panthers will raise their 2024-25 championship banner before taking on Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks in the first game. Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins will face their former coach Mike Sullivan and his new club, the New York Rangers, in the second showdown. The opening night culminates with new teammates Corey Perry and Anton Forsberg leading the Los Angeles Kings against the Colorado Avalanche.
ESPN's NHL studio show, "The Point," will set the table before the action gets underway.
Here are key facts about ESPN's coverage of the NHL's 2025-26 opening night tripleheader:
What is the opening night schedule?
*All times Eastern
Tuesday, Oct. 7
4 p.m.: "The Point"
5 p.m.: Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers
8 p.m.: Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers
10:30 p.m.: Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings
How can fans watch?
Fans can catch all the action on ESPN.
Other notable 2025-26 NHL matchups on ESPN
*All times Eastern
Tuesday, Oct 14
7 p.m.: Tampa Bay Lightning at Washington Capitals
9:30 p.m.: Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars
Tuesday, Oct. 21
7:30 p.m.: Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins
10 p.m.: Colorado Avalanche at Utah Mammoth
Tuesday, Oct. 28
NHL Frozen Frenzy tripleheader
6 p.m.: Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers
8:30 p.m.: Washington Capitals at Dallas Stars
11 p.m.: Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks
Thursday, Dec. 11
9 p.m.: Florida Panthers at Colorado Avalanche
Thursday, Jan. 15
7 p.m.: Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins
9:30 p.m.: Toronto Maple Leafs at Vegas Golden Knights
Sunday, Feb. 1
2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series
Time TBD: Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
Notable 2025-26 NHL matchups on ABC
*All times Eastern
Saturday, Jan. 3
Noon: Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings
Saturday, Jan. 10
1 p.m.: New York Rangers at Boston Bruins
Saturday, Jan. 31
1 p.m.: Colorado Avalanche at Detroit Red Wings
3:30 p.m.: New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins
Saturday, Feb. 28
12:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers
3 p.m.: Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers
Saturday, March 7
12:30 p.m.: Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins
3 p.m.: New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils
Saturday, March 14
3 p.m.: Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals
Saturday, March 21
8 p.m.: Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings
Saturday, March 28
8 p.m.: Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings
Saturday, April 4
12:30 p.m.: Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers
3 p.m.: Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars
Saturday, April 11
12:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins
3 p.m.: Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins
8 p.m.: Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche
How can fans access more NHL content from ESPN?
