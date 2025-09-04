2025-26 NHL schedule: How to watch games on ESPN networks

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025-26 NHL regular season will have plenty of intriguing matchups, and 100 of them will air exclusively on ESPN's family of networks and digital platforms.

The puck drops on the new campaign on Tuesday, Oct. 7, with an opening night tripleheader on ESPN featuring the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. The Panthers will raise their 2024-25 championship banner before taking on Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks in the first game. Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins will face their former coach Mike Sullivan and his new club, the New York Rangers, in the second showdown. The opening night culminates with new teammates Corey Perry and Anton Forsberg leading the Los Angeles Kings against the Colorado Avalanche.

ESPN's NHL studio show, "The Point," will set the table before the action gets underway.

Here are key facts about ESPN's coverage of the NHL's 2025-26 opening night tripleheader:

What is the opening night schedule?

*All times Eastern

Tuesday, Oct. 7

4 p.m.: "The Point"

5 p.m.: Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers

8 p.m.: Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers

10:30 p.m.: Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action on ESPN.

Other notable 2025-26 NHL matchups on ESPN

*All times Eastern

Tuesday, Oct 14

7 p.m.: Tampa Bay Lightning at Washington Capitals

9:30 p.m.: Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars

Tuesday, Oct. 21

7:30 p.m.: Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins

10 p.m.: Colorado Avalanche at Utah Mammoth

Tuesday, Oct. 28

NHL Frozen Frenzy tripleheader

6 p.m.: Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers

8:30 p.m.: Washington Capitals at Dallas Stars

11 p.m.: Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks

Thursday, Dec. 11

9 p.m.: Florida Panthers at Colorado Avalanche

Thursday, Jan. 15

7 p.m.: Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins

9:30 p.m.: Toronto Maple Leafs at Vegas Golden Knights

Sunday, Feb. 1

2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series

Time TBD: Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Notable 2025-26 NHL matchups on ABC

*All times Eastern

Saturday, Jan. 3

Noon: Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings

Saturday, Jan. 10

1 p.m.: New York Rangers at Boston Bruins

Saturday, Jan. 31

1 p.m.: Colorado Avalanche at Detroit Red Wings

3:30 p.m.: New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins

Saturday, Feb. 28

12:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers

3 p.m.: Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers

Saturday, March 7

12:30 p.m.: Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins

3 p.m.: New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils

Saturday, March 14

3 p.m.: Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals

Saturday, March 21

8 p.m.: Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings

Saturday, March 28

8 p.m.: Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings

Saturday, April 4

12:30 p.m.: Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers

3 p.m.: Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars

Saturday, April 11

12:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins

3 p.m.: Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins

8 p.m.: Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche

How can fans access more NHL content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN NHL hub page for the latest scores, schedules, standings, stats and more.