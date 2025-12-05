Open Extended Reactions

EDMONTON, Alberta -- Connor McDavid had his 13th career hat trick to tie Mark Messier for fourth in Oilers history and added an assist in Edmonton's 9-4 romp over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.

McDavid opened the scoring at 7:17 of the first period, made it 5-2 on a power play at 6:14 of the second and struck again on a power play at 6:59 of the third. He has 14 goals this season.

McDavid set up Leon Draisaitl's first-period, power-play goal for his 28th assist. Along with his 16th goal, Draisaitl had three assists for a four-point night of his own.

Matthew Savoie scored twice and Vasily Podkolzin, Zach Hyman and Mattias Janmark added goals. Evan Bouchard and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had three assists, and Calvin Pickard made 28 saves. The Oilers have won two of their last three to improve to 12-11-5.

Eeli Tolvanen, Frederick Gaudreau, Jared McCann and Jani Nyman scored for Seattle. The Kraken have lost four in a row to drop to 11-8-6.

Joey Daccord allowed five goals on 14 shots for the Kraken before being replaced six minutes into the second period by Philipp Grubauer, who also made 14 saves.