ELMONT, N.Y. -- The Colorado Avalanche entered Thursday night's game at the New York Islanders as a juggernaut, having lost just once in regulation in 26 games. Islanders coach Patrick Roy's message to his team before that game: "If there's a team that could surprise them, it's us and the way we've been playing."

St. Patrick was prophetic: Roy's team defeated the mighty Avalanche 6-3 to snap Colorado's 17-game point streak in a statement win for the Islanders (15-10-3).

The Islanders built a 4-0 lead against Colorado and responded every time the Avalanche crept back into the game. That included a late third-period penalty kill, as the Avalanche pulled goalie Mackenzie Blackwood for a 6-on-4 advantage. Forward Casey Cizikas iced the win with an empty-netter.

"That's a really good hockey team over there," Cizikas said. "They've proved it all season. They're never out of a game, so you've got to complete it."

Even after the loss, Colorado remained the NHL's top team in points percentage (.815), goal differential (plus-47), offense (4.04 goals per game) and defense (2.19 goals against per game). The Avalanche have the NHL's leading scorer in center Nathan MacKinnon (46 points) and the leading scorer among defenseman in Cale Makar (33 points).

But Islanders forward Mathew Barzal said New York's 4-1 loss in Denver on Nov. 16 gave his teammates confidence they could hang with the NHL's best.

"We feel like when we played them in Colorado, we probably should have won," said Barzal, who had a goal and two assists in the win. "As a group, too, we know who we're playing and that always makes a difference. Against Colorado, if we don't show up, it could be ugly."

The Islanders showed up on the scoresheet at 5:56 in the first period, on a controversial goal by forward Kyle MacLean. His shot sailed into the top corner of the net with Blackwood (36 saves) flat on the ice. Replays showed that after a scramble in the crease, the stick of Islanders center Marc Gatcomb had become wedged in Blackwood's pads as Blackwood attempted to defend the net.

Colorado coach Jared Bednar challenged the goal. The NHL Situation Room cited Rule 69.7 in upholding the goal, which states that "in a rebound situation, or where a goalkeeper and attacking player(s) are simultaneously attempting to play a loose puck, whether inside or outside the crease, incidental contact with the goalkeeper will be permitted, and any goal that is scored as a result thereof will be allowed."

Bednar disagreed with that assessment.

"Listen, I think goalie interference is a joke. If that's not goalie interference, I don't know what is. You can't just shove the goalie's pads out of the way to create a loose puck," said Bednar. "I'm not going to challenge unless it's obvious. And I thought that was obvious."

On the other end of the ice, Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin was great when he needed to be in making 35 saves against the high-octane Avalanche. Roy cited one save in the second period where Sorokin stopped Artturi Lehkonen on a 2-on-1 before Barzal increased their lead to 5-2 with a power-play goal.

"I think that gave us the confidence. Ilya made the key save at the right time," said the coach.

The Islanders' win over the Avalanche came on a poignant night at UBS Arena for the players. Their fathers and mentors were in attendance, ahead of their road trip to Florida. The game also marked the return of former Islanders star Brock Nelson, who was sent to Colorado at last season's trade deadline. He received a standing ovation from Islanders fans after a video tribute.

It was just the second loss for the Avalanche (19-2-6) in the past 14 games.

"It's closer than you think, but it still wasn't good enough," Bednar said. "We'll refocus on the things that we need to do to make us successful."