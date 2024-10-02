Which NHL players have played the most seasons?

The 2024-25 season marks two decades in the NHL for superstars Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin. While 20 years in the league is a long time, they still have quite a few more games to log on the ice before approaching the NHL record.
Here's a look at the players with the most NHL seasons under their belts:
All time
26 seasons
▪︎ Chris Chelios (1983-2010)
▪︎ Gordie Howe (1946-71, 1979-80)
25 seasons
▪︎ Mark Messier (1979-2004)
24 seasons
▪︎ Tim Horton (1949-74)
▪︎ Alex Delvecchio (1950-74)
▪︎ Zdeno Chara (1997-2022)
▪︎ Joe Thornton (1997-2022)
▪︎ Jaromir Jagr (1990-08, 2011-18)
23 seasons
▪︎ Al MacInnis (1981-2004)
▪︎ Johnny Bucyk (1955-78)
▪︎ Dave Andreychuk (1982-2006)
▪︎ Ron Francis (1981-2004)
▪︎ Patrick Marleau (1997-2021)
22 seasons
▪︎ Ray Whitney (1991-2014)
▪︎ Dean Prentice (1952-74)
▪︎ Doug Mohns (1953-75)
▪︎ Stan Mikita (1958-80)
▪︎ Steve Yzerman (1983-2006)
▪︎ Ray Bourque (1979-2001)
▪︎ Scott Stevens (1982-2004)
▪︎ Mark Recchi (1988-2011)
Active
▪︎ Brent Burns, 21
▪︎ Marc-Andre Fleury, 21
▪︎ Sidney Crosby, 20
▪︎ Alex Ovechkin, 20
▪︎ Corey Perry, 20
▪︎ Ryan Suter, 20
▪︎ Jack Johnson, 19
▪︎ Anze Kopitar, 19
▪︎ Kris Letang, 19
▪︎ Evgeni Malkin, 19
▪︎ Jordan Staal, 19
▪︎ Marc-Edouard Vlasic, 19
Check out the ESPN NHL hub page for latest news, analysis, stats, schedule and more.