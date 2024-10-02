        <
          Which NHL players have played the most seasons?

          Gordie Howe played 26 seasons in the NHL. AP Photo
          • Keith Jenkins
          Oct 2, 2024, 04:00 PM

          The 2024-25 season marks two decades in the NHL for superstars Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin. While 20 years in the league is a long time, they still have quite a few more games to log on the ice before approaching the NHL record.

          Here's a look at the players with the most NHL seasons under their belts:

          All time

          26 seasons

          ▪︎ Chris Chelios (1983-2010)

          ▪︎ Gordie Howe (1946-71, 1979-80)

          25 seasons

          ▪︎ Mark Messier (1979-2004)

          24 seasons

          ▪︎ Tim Horton (1949-74)

          ▪︎ Alex Delvecchio (1950-74)

          ▪︎ Zdeno Chara (1997-2022)

          ▪︎ Joe Thornton (1997-2022)

          ▪︎ Jaromir Jagr (1990-08, 2011-18)

          23 seasons

          ▪︎ Al MacInnis (1981-2004)

          ▪︎ Johnny Bucyk (1955-78)

          ▪︎ Dave Andreychuk (1982-2006)

          ▪︎ Ron Francis (1981-2004)

          ▪︎ Patrick Marleau (1997-2021)

          22 seasons

          ▪︎ Ray Whitney (1991-2014)

          ▪︎ Dean Prentice (1952-74)

          ▪︎ Doug Mohns (1953-75)

          ▪︎ Stan Mikita (1958-80)

          ▪︎ Steve Yzerman (1983-2006)

          ▪︎ Ray Bourque (1979-2001)

          ▪︎ Scott Stevens (1982-2004)

          ▪︎ Mark Recchi (1988-2011)

          Active

          ▪︎ Brent Burns, 21

          ▪︎ Marc-Andre Fleury, 21

          ▪︎ Sidney Crosby, 20

          ▪︎ Alex Ovechkin, 20

          ▪︎ Corey Perry, 20

          ▪︎ Ryan Suter, 20

          ▪︎ Jack Johnson, 19

          ▪︎ Anze Kopitar, 19

          ▪︎ Kris Letang, 19

          ▪︎ Evgeni Malkin, 19

          ▪︎ Jordan Staal, 19

          ▪︎ Marc-Edouard Vlasic, 19

