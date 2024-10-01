        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          2024-25 NHL breakout predictions: Lafreniere, Fantilli, more

          Is this the season that Rangers winger Alexis Lafreniere really takes off? Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
          • Greg Wyshynski, ESPNOct 1, 2024, 11:00 AM
            Close
              Greg Wyshynski is ESPN's senior NHL writer.
            Follow on X

          Lucas Raymond had that breakout player aura last season.

          The Detroit Red Wings winger had a strong rookie season in 2021-22, followed by a dip in production. He entered last season primed to break out, thanks in part to improved linemates, and break out he did: 31 goals and 72 points that resulted in an eight-year, $64.6 million contract extension this offseason.

          There are plenty of players this season who have a similar aura. Some are familiar names placed in advantageous situations; some are rookie sensations; and some could be the next Lucas Raymond, who go from young standouts to NHL stars.

          Here are 36 players who could be breakouts in 2024-25, organized into tiers.

          Jump to a tier:
          New scenery
          New linemates
          Young star to major star
          The wait is over
          Rookie breakouts