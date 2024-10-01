Lucas Raymond had that breakout player aura last season.
The Detroit Red Wings winger had a strong rookie season in 2021-22, followed by a dip in production. He entered last season primed to break out, thanks in part to improved linemates, and break out he did: 31 goals and 72 points that resulted in an eight-year, $64.6 million contract extension this offseason.
There are plenty of players this season who have a similar aura. Some are familiar names placed in advantageous situations; some are rookie sensations; and some could be the next Lucas Raymond, who go from young standouts to NHL stars.
Here are 36 players who could be breakouts in 2024-25, organized into tiers.
New scenery
New linemates
Young star to major star
The wait is over
Rookie breakouts