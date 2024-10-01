Open Extended Reactions

Lucas Raymond had that breakout player aura last season.

The Detroit Red Wings winger had a strong rookie season in 2021-22, followed by a dip in production. He entered last season primed to break out, thanks in part to improved linemates, and break out he did: 31 goals and 72 points that resulted in an eight-year, $64.6 million contract extension this offseason.

There are plenty of players this season who have a similar aura. Some are familiar names placed in advantageous situations; some are rookie sensations; and some could be the next Lucas Raymond, who go from young standouts to NHL stars.

Here are 36 players who could be breakouts in 2024-25, organized into tiers.

Jump to a tier:

New scenery

New linemates

Young star to major star

The wait is over

Rookie breakouts