Fantasy hockey pickups: Stack your lineup with Ducks, Predators this week

Schedule-wise, the spotlight shines favorably on the Anaheim Ducks this week, in regard to both strength-of-opposition and timeliness. When most of the league is more active Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, Joel Quenneville's club competes Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday versus the St. Louis Blues, Utah Mammoth, Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks.

Not only are Cutter Gauthier and Leo Carlsson going to earn you valuable fantasy points when the majority of skaters are off, they won't be missed on inactive days off when your lineup is packed otherwise.

So now would be a fine occasion to add skaters like Troy Terry, if available, or in deeper leagues, rookie Beckett Sennecke, to your fantasy gaggle. Also consider lassoing in veteran defender Radko Gudas in competition that rewards more physical play. He's served as a steady force in that department since returning from a lower-body injury.

The Sharks and Mammoth are two other squads with identically staggered (or near) off-night schedules, bolstering the respective values of William Eklund and Tyler Toffoli and center Barrett Hayton. If the recent knee injury to Logan Cooley is anywhere near as bad as it looks, Hayton is going to carry extra weight between Clayton Keller and JJ Peterka.

As for those more idle, the Seattle Kraken play only twice this week, against the Oilers and Red Wings, Thursday and Saturday. While not exactly a team packed with powerhouse fantasy performers altogether, if considering giving Philipp Grubauer a whirl while Joey Daccord struggles, at least wait until later in the week.

Forwards

Gabriel Landeskog, F, Colorado Avalanche (1.2 FPPG, 56.2% available): This is more akin to the version of the Avalanche captain we've come to recognize before he was forced from the game back in 2022. Needing a handful of weeks to warm up, Landeskog started to show more promising signs in mid-November, before wrapping the month with three goals and a pair of assists in three games. Skating on a scoring line with Brock Nelson and top power-play with Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, the 33-year-old should be rostered in the majority of fantasy leagues going forward.

Jamie Benn, F, Dallas Stars (1.7 FPPG, 86.8% available): Never mind not appearing any worse for wear after missing the first six weeks of the season, the Stars' veteran has three goals and three assists in his seven games back. Skating on a forward line with Wyatt Johnston and Mikko Rantanen, and secondary power play, Benn gets to add to that total when facing the New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, Sharks and Pittsburgh Penguins this week. The latter three contests falling on more lightly-scheduled slates.

Luke Evangelista, RW/LW, Nashville Predators (1.3 FPPG, 98.3% available): Awakened from his early-season slumber, the 23-year-old is finally showing signs of productive life, contributing two goals and five assists in his past five contests. The Predators and fantasy managers alike have been waiting a while for the young winger to take that next significant step. Perhaps, currently tucked in on a top line with Steven Stamkos and Ryan O'Reilly, and secondary power play, Evangelista is finally poised. Not much else is going right in Tennessee.

Defensemen

Filip Hronek, D, Vancouver Canucks (1.9 FPPG, 50.1% available): Quinn Hughes' defensive partner is steadily logging heavy minutes, shooting on net, pitching in at even-strength and on the power play and blocking shots. On the same plane as forward Elias Pettersson with 2.5 FPPG since mid-November, Hronek sits second only to Hughes in fantasy fortitude in Vancouver.

Darren Raddysh, D, Tampa Bay Lightning (1.8 FPPG, 75.1% available): No Victor Hedman, Erik Cernak, or Ryan McDonagh? No problem! Or, at least less of a problem than it should be. While the Lightning would obviously love to have a healthier blueline, Raddysh is definitely softening the blow brought on by such significant losses. Skating in the top pair and anchoring the No. 1 power play, the 29-year-old has a pair of goals and 11 assists on a pile of shots in his most recent 12 contests. Plus a few blocked-shots to boot.

Goaltenders

Eric Comrie, G, Winnipeg Jets (1.6 FPPG, 89.6% available): That win in Nashville on Saturday was massive. Since taking over for Connor Hellebuyck -- out several weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery -- Comrie hasn't received the best supportive effort from his teammates out front. Which doesn't jive with the relationship from earlier this season, when the Jets' usual No. 2 strung together a 4-1 record when subbing in for Hellebuyck.

But now everyone can forget about the recent run of four losses and look ahead to playing Buffalo twice, Monday and Friday, Montreal on Wednesday, and the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. A slate that offers a ripe opportunity for Comrie and the Jets to circle back into a playoff spot. And for his fantasy managers to pile up some precious points on off-nights.

Jesper Wallstedt, G, Minnesota Wild (6.4 FPPG, 39.0% available): Just in case he's still flying under-radar in your league, know that November's top fantasy netminder in ESPN Fantasy standard competition is riding a five-game win streak.

Dan Vladar, G, Philadelphia Flyers (2.9 FPPG, 60.3% available)

Short-term streamers

Brandon Bussi, G, Carolina Hurricanes (3.8 FPPG, 97.5% available): Winner of seven of eight this campaign -- including Sunday's shutout victory over the Flames -- the 27-year-old third-banana is driving the coach in Raleigh these days. Frederik Andersen hasn't won a game since Nov. 6, Pyotr Kochetkov is hurt again, which leaves Bussi to take the wheel more often than any of us might have expected. Sub him into your lineup before the Hurricanes face Toronto on Thursday, then the Predators and Sharks over the weekend. The minor-league regular is likely to play two of the three.

Jordan Binnington, G, St. Louis Blues(0.2 FPPG, 43.7% available): If ever interested in rolling the dice with the Blues' No. 1, now would be the time. St. Louis battles the Ducks, Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators and Canadiens this week, with the bookend contests falling on a less-busy Monday and Sunday. Binnington has also won two of his past three in rather convincing fashion.

Joel Farabee, F, Calgary Flames (1.4 FPPG, 93.7% available): Competing on a scoring line with Nazem Kadri and Yegor Sharangovich, Farabee is riding hot with five goals and an assist in six games. This run will cool off, so strike when the fantasy iron is still smoldering.

Nick Blankenburg, D, Nashville Predators(2.0 FPPG, 95.6% available): Sure, this productive run comprising 11 points in 12 contests, including five with the extra skater, feels wholly out of character for the 27-year-old part-time AHLer. That's why he bests serves as an injury plug, or substitute for another disappointing fantasy figure worth jettisoning. For what it's worth, Blankenburg was awarded more than 22 minutes of ice time against Winnipeg on Saturday. Plus, if nothing else, he'll garner you a blocked-shot or two.

