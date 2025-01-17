Hall of Fame tennis player Pam Shriver said Thursday that her car containing major trophies was stolen overnight from a Marina del Rey, California, hotel where she had fled to escape the Pacific Palisades fire.

Shriver said the Dodge Durango Hellcat, which she discovered was missing around 7:30 a.m. Thursday from the Marina del Rey DoubleTree parking lot, held five US Open trophies, five French Open plates and one Australian Open trophy. She said the trophies were in the car after she removed them from her house.

"I was just starting to take things out to pack them in the car, and I was like, 'Where's the car?'" said Shriver, who's also an ESPN tennis analyst.

She then discovered broken glass in the parking lot.

The vehicle also held family photos that a passerby found around 9 a.m. in South L.A. and reported to the photographer whose contact information was printed on the back of a photo.

Shriver said she and her son went to the police station to file a report and that detectives are looking for her vehicle. ESPN requested the report from police, but it was not immediately available.

Shriver said she and her family found a new hotel to stay at later Thursday.

Shriver said that on Jan. 7, the day the Palisades flames erupted, she had reserved rooms at the DoubleTree for her housekeeper, family friends and pets who were in her canyon-area Brentwood home. When Shriver returned from a Hawai'i vacation the following Friday, she joined them at the hotel after gathering some belongings from her home. Her three adult children have each stayed in the hotel with her at some point.

Shriver was scheduled to attend the Australian Open for ESPN after her Hawai'i trip but returned to the L.A. area because of the fires.

Shriver's Brentwood home is unscathed, but she remains in temporary shelter until heating and power are restored. She said she has been appalled by the looting following the fires.

"Now, my family's a victim of a crime, too," Shriver said. "It's really sad on so many levels that when people are at their lowest and in their most difficult times, people are doing things like this."