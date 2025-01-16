Open Extended Reactions

Katie Boulter is out of the Australian Open. Andy Cheung/Getty Images

British women's No. 1 Katie Boulter is out of the Australian Open after a second round defeat to Veronika Kudermetova in Melbourne.

Boulter struggled for consistency as unforced errors held her back throughout the match, which she lost 7-6, 2-6, 6-2.

It marks another early Grand Slam exit for the 28-year-old, who has never advanced past the third round in a major tournament.

Had she won, Boulter would have become the fourth Brit to reach the third round, in what would have been a record for the country after Emma Raducanu, Jack Draper and Jacob Fearnley all won their second round matches.

Raducanu beat American Amanda Anisimova earlier on Thursday to set up a clash with World No. 2 Iga Swiatek on Saturday.

