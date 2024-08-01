Has Novak Djokovic won an Olympic gold medal? Titles to know

Open Extended Reactions

Since turning pro at 15 years old in 2003, Novak Djokovic has accomplished just about everything in tennis but win an Olympic gold medal. The Grand Slam champion looks to change that by adding a men's singles Olympic title to his resume at the 2024 Summer Games.

Here are Djokovic's key career titles, awards and accolades:

Grand Slam singles titles

10x Australian Open (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023)

7x Wimbledon (2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022)

4x US Open (2011, 2015, 2018, 2023)

3x French Open (2016, 2021, 2023)

ATP Finals

7x champion (2008, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2022, 2023)

Professional awards

8x ITF World Champion (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2021, 2023)

8x ATP Player of the Year (2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2020, 2021, 2023)

2x ATP Most Improved Player of the Year (2006, 2007)

ATP Comeback Player of the Year (2018)

Arthur Ashe Humanitarian of the Year (2012)

Other accomplishments

Only men's triple career Grand Slam champion

Davis Cup champion (2010)

Winning record against both Roger Federer (27-23) and Rafael Nadal (30-29)

