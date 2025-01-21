Djokovic vs. Alcaraz at Australian Open, by the tennis stats

Open Extended Reactions

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz can't seem to escape one another. The tennis superstars have met seven times since 2022, including their matchup in the gold medal game at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Alcaraz defeated Djokovic for the 2023 and 2024 Wimbledon titles. Djokovic got revenge at the Paris Games.

Djokovic and Alcaraz met again at the 2025 Australian Open in the quarterfinal, where Djokovic defeated Alcaraz in four sets. Here's a tale of the tape between the two over the past few years.

Novak Djokovic

Age: 37

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 170 pounds

Home country: Serbia

ATP rank: 7

Turned pro: 2003

2024 titles: 1

Career titles: 99

Grand Slam titles: 24

Olympic medals: 1 gold, 1 bronze

Career prize money: $184M

Head-to-head: 5-3

Carlos Alcaraz

Age: 21

Height: 6 feet

Weight: 163 pounds

Home country: Spain

ATP rank: 3

Turned pro: 2018

2024 titles: 3

Career titles: 16

Grand Slam titles: 4

Olympic medals: 1 silver

Career prize money: $34M

Head-to-head: 3-5

