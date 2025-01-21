        <
          Djokovic vs. Alcaraz at Australian Open, by the tennis stats

          Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have established a ravishing rivalry on the Grand Slam circuit. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Jan 21, 2025, 01:58 PM

          Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz can't seem to escape one another. The tennis superstars have met seven times since 2022, including their matchup in the gold medal game at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

          Alcaraz defeated Djokovic for the 2023 and 2024 Wimbledon titles. Djokovic got revenge at the Paris Games.

          Djokovic and Alcaraz met again at the 2025 Australian Open in the quarterfinal, where Djokovic defeated Alcaraz in four sets. Here's a tale of the tape between the two over the past few years.

          Novak Djokovic

          Age: 37

          Height: 6-foot-2

          Weight: 170 pounds

          Home country: Serbia

          ATP rank: 7

          Turned pro: 2003

          2024 titles: 1

          Career titles: 99

          Grand Slam titles: 24

          Olympic medals: 1 gold, 1 bronze

          Career prize money: $184M

          Head-to-head: 5-3

          Carlos Alcaraz

          Age: 21

          Height: 6 feet

          Weight: 163 pounds

          Home country: Spain

          ATP rank: 3

          Turned pro: 2018

          2024 titles: 3

          Career titles: 16

          Grand Slam titles: 4

          Olympic medals: 1 silver

          Career prize money: $34M

          Head-to-head: 3-5

