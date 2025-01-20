Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 major season ended with two Americans -- Taylor Fritz and Jessica Pegula -- playing for the singles titles at the US Open. Their collective success, as well as that of other Americans throughout the year, set up high expectations for 2025.

With 14 men and 19 women competing in the main draws at the Australian Open, it seemed as if chances were high for more deep runs at the year's first Slam. Now that we're officially into the quarterfinals in Melbourne, it's safe to say, the American contingent is living up to the hype. A history-making six men and five women from the United States reached the third round.

While Fritz and Pegula were upset in the round of 32, and other notable names such as Frances Tiafoe and Amanda Anisimova were also sent home early, seven Americans made it to the fourth round -- the most in the round of 16 at the Australian Open since 2004.

No American has won the title Down Under since Sofia Kenin did so in 2020, and no American man has done it since Andre Agassi claimed victory in 2003.

Will this be the year fortunes change for those representing the red, white and blue? Here are the Americans remaining in the draw, and how they got here.

Coco Gauff

Who she has beaten so far: Sofia Kenin, Jodie Burrage, Leylah Fernandez, Belinda Bencic

Up next: Paula Badosa

Despite being just 20 years old, Gauff has been one of the country's most consistent performers over the past two seasons. She won her first and only (for now, anyway) major title at the 2023 US Open, and after making some technical and personnel changes with her team, she recovered from a challenging 2024 season by closing it out with the trophy at the WTA Finals.

The No. 3-seeded Gauff has opened the 2025 season with eight consecutive victories -- becoming just the fifth woman in the Open Era to achieve such a record -- and helped lead the U.S. team to a championship at the United Cup earlier this month. In the final, she defeated world No. 2 and five-time major champion Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-4 for her second straight win over the Polish superstar.

In Melbourne, Gauff has only dropped one set and has charmed the crowds with her Marvel-inspired looks and funny on-court interviews.

And she didn't seem too concerned about matching her 2024 semifinal result at the tournament, and instead shared her newfound perspective Friday after her win over Fernandez.

"Tennis feels so high stakes, but it's really not," Gauff said. "I'm so lucky to do what I do -- [and] also get paid doing it. "My biggest thing I learned last year is just not to take anything for granted, and [I] just realized this time is going to go by so fast.

"Hopefully, it doesn't feel like it in the moment but I'm sure 20 years from now I'll be, 'Dang, sometimes I wish I could go back.' I'm just trying to enjoy it while I'm here."

Who he has beaten so far: Christopher O'Connell, Kei Nishikori, Roberto Carballes Baena, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Up next: Alexander Zverev

The 27-year-old had the best major result of his career in Melbourne in 2023 when he reached the semifinals -- and he certainly looks like he's capable of repeating that feat again this time around.

Paul, the tournament's No. 12 seed, needed five sets (and a medical timeout for treatment on his shoulder) to get past O'Connell, an Aussie who had the crowd behind him, in the first round. But since then, he has breezed through his matches against Nishikori, Carballes Baena and Davidovich Fokina.

And regardless of what happens going forward, Paul is expected to break into the top 10 for the first time in his career when the rankings are released following the Australian Open. He is currently No. 9 in the live rankings.

Emma Navarro reached the semifinals at the US Open and the quarterfinals at Wimbledon last year. Ng Han Guan/AP

Who she has beaten so far: Peyton Stearns, Wang Xiyu, Ons Jabeur, Daria Kasatkina

Up next: Iga Swiatek

The No. 8 seed Navarro had a breakthrough season in 2024, reaching the semifinals at the US Open and the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, in addition to winning her first WTA title (Hobart) and making the Olympic team.

While she went just 1-2 in her two lead-in tournaments ahead of the Australian Open, it seems the 23-year-old has brought her best, or at least grittiest, tennis to Melbourne. She has needed deciding sets in all four matches thus far.

"I love three sets! I love tennis so much I can't resist, I got to play three sets" Navarro joked on court after her third-round match against Jabeur.

She then went on to credit her dad for her endurance in long matches and how he used to "drag" her and her siblings into grueling hikes and bike rides.

Navarro, a former NCAA champion, is into the Australian Open quarterfinals for the first time -- and she has reached the second week at all four majors in just her ninth Slam appearance. She is the only American woman besides Gauff to have reached the four major fourth rounds since the start of last season.

Who she has beaten so far: Ann Li, Elena-Gabriela Ruse, No. 10 Danielle Collins, No. 6 Elena Rybakina

Up next: Elina Svitolina (quarterfinals)

Perhaps the most experienced American remaining, the 29-year-old Keys is a two-time semifinalist in Melbourne and also played in the 2017 US Open final. The No. 19 seed opened her 2025 season with a quarterfinal appearance in Auckland and the title last week in Adelaide. She is now riding a nine-match win streak into the quarterfinals, following her fourth-round victory over 2023 Australian Open finalist Rybakina.

The victory marked her sixth win over a top-10 opponent at the Australian Open, but only her second since beating Barbora Krejcikova, the then-No. 4 seed, in the quarterfinals in 2022. The first came just two nights before, when she defeated fellow American Collins.

"I've been playing some good tennis," Keys said on court Saturday night. "I always really love playing in Australia."

Who he has beaten so far: Brandon Nakashima, Pablo Carreno Busta, Lorenzo Musetti, Gael Monfils (retired)

Up next: Lorenzo Sonego

Two years ago, and playing outside of the United States for the first time, Shelton was the surprise quarterfinalist at the Australian Open and went on to advance to the semifinals at the US Open later in the year. Since then, he has become one of the country's best-known players and has won two ATP titles. During his time in Melbourne, the 22-year-old has dropped just three sets, and has already replicated his previous best result at the tournament.

Heading into the fourth round Shelton was the only seeded player remaining in his quarter of the draw, but he said that was irrelevant to him.

"I always feel like I have a chance," he told reporters. "I always back myself, I always play the big guys, I feel like I have stuff that can make them uncomfortable. I never walk on the court not thinking I have a chance to win. It's just the way that I'm wired and probably why I've had some success and moments that I probably shouldn't have had, or before I was really ready for it. I don't really care who's on the other side of the court."