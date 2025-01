Paula Badosa defeats Coco Gauff in straight sets in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. (1:08)

Open Extended Reactions

We're into the home stretch! It's quarterfinal action from Melbourne with the last eight getting underway at the Australian Open. American No. 3 seed Coco Gauff is in action, as well as Tommy Paul, Novak Djokovic, and Carlos Alcaraz.

Keep abreast of all the latest new, results, schedules, and more here in our live blog.