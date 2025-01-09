Former rivals Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray practice for the first time ahead of the Australian Open. (0:34)

Novak Djokovic's former rival-turned-coach Andy Murray has said he does not want the Serbian to suppress his emotions on court and is even willing to be the target of any angry outbursts as long as the 24-time major winner gives his all at the Australian Open.

Murray played Djokovic 36 times during his playing career from 2006 to 2022, losing 25 of the clashes -- including four Australian Open finals.

The Briton, who retired after last year's Olympic Games in Paris, joined Djokovic's team in November.

"I would think that I'd be one of the people that would maybe hopefully understand that side of things," Murray told reporters on Thursday ahead of the Grand Slam in Melbourne.

"I know it's not easy out there and it's stressful and at times he's going to want to vent towards his team and his box. Provided he's giving his best effort and trying as hard as he can, I'm absolutely fine with him expressing himself how he wants."

Murray also said he did not expect Djokovic to ask him to be his coach but the three-time Grand Slam winner agreed to help the 37-year-old in his quest for a record-extending 11th Australian Open title.

Novak Djokovic hired former rival Andy Murray as his coach ahead of the Australian Open. Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

"Obviously I expect when the matches start ... It's stressful. When you're trying to achieve great things it's not easy," Murray added. "But the rewards at the end of it can be great and that's something I'm looking forward [to]."

The Australian Open main draw starts on Jan. 12, with Djokovic facing American wildcard Nishesh Basavareddy in the first round.