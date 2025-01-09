Australian Open: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter, Jack Draper learn draw

Former rivals Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray practice for the first time ahead of the Australian Open. (0:34)

Djokovic and new coach Murray link up for first training session (0:34)

Open Extended Reactions

British tennis star Emma Raducanu will face Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova in the opening round of the Australian Open, although her preparations have been impacted by a minor back injury.

The former US Open champion has been knocked out in the second round in each of the past three years. However, should she better that result this year and make the third round she could be in line to face No. 2 seed Iga Swiatek.

British women's No. 1 Katie Boulter, who is seeded for the first time at No. 22, will face Canada's Rebecca Marino. She will be hoping to make the deepest run of her career at the Grand Slam event in Melbourne where she has previously only reached the second round.

In the men's draw, 15th-seed Jack Draper will hope to recover from a hip injury in time to take on Argentina's Mariano Navone.

Draper was drawn in the same side of the draw as Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, with the pair on course to meet each other in the fourth round.

Meanwhile, British prospect Jacob Fearnley was drawn to take on Nick Kyrgios in the Australian's much-anticipated return to tennis.

- Australian Open: Full women's bracket

- Australian Open: Full men's bracket