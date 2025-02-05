Open Extended Reactions

Gonzalo Oliveira, a Portuguese-born player who represents Venezuela, was provisionally suspended for doping on Wednesday.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency said the 29-year-old Oliveira was tested on Nov. 25 while competing at an ATP Challenger event in Manzanillo, Mexico and the A sample was positive for the banned substance methamphetamine.

The mandatory suspension took effect on Jan. 17, the agency said.

Oliveira has not appealed against the ban. He reached a career-high doubles ranking of 77th in August 2020.