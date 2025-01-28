Open Extended Reactions

Harriet Dart was beaten in straight-sets in the opening round of the Singapore Open. Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images

British No. 4 Harriet Dart has been knocked out in the opening round of the Singapore Open after a straight-set defeat to Switzerland's Jil Teichmann.

The pair have met twice before -- in the 2023 Australian Open and in Eastbourne in 2022 -- each winning one match but it was Teichmann who took the win in Singapore 6-3, 6-1.

Teichmann, the world No. 128, saved all seven of Dart's break points and secured three aces in the second set to ease past Dart into the second round of the tournament.

Dart joins Emma Raducanu as the second Brit to be knocked out in the first round at this year's Singapore Open after the tournament's seventh seed fell to a shock defeat at the hands of world No. 101 Cristina Bucșa on Monday.