LONDON -- Six more current or former tennis players linked to a match-fixing syndicate in Belgium were given suspensions of varying lengths -- one was barred for 15 years -- and fined, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Friday.

That brings the total to about 30 players punished for their connections to the syndicate run by Grigor Sargsyan, who was previously given a five-year custodial sentence.

The player who received the longest ban in Friday's announcement, 34-year-old Agustin Moyano of Argentina, was suspended for 15 years and fined $10,000 after denying the charges and requesting a full hearing. Moyano was ranked a career best 1,343 in 2015.

The five other players admitted to rules breaches related to matches played in 2017-18: David Guez, Jerome Inzerillo, Romain Bauvy, Yannick Jankovits and François-Arthur Vibert. Their suspensions ranged from two years to five years, seven months. Guez, who is 42, reached the highest singles ranking of the group, reaching No. 116 in 2010. He accepted a ban of four years and a fine of $25,000, with $17,500 of that amount suspended. Guez hasn't played an official match since 2018. He made more than $800,000 in prize money, according to the ATP Tour website.