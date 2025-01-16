Emma Raducanu speaks after making through to the third round of the Australian Open and facing Iga Swiatek. (1:24)

Emma Raducanu said she feared "bad blood" with Andy Murray after she pulled out of their highly anticipated mixed doubles partnership during the Scot's Wimbledon farewell last year.

Raducanu's withdrawal denied Murray a final outing at the All England Club last summer after feeling soreness in her right wrist. The decision came amid the former US Open champion's run to the fourth round of the women's singles that was her best showing at a major since her triumph at Flushing Meadows in 2021.

Murray and Raducanu are both present at the Australian Open, with the 37-year-old settling into his new role as Novak Djokovic's coach.

Speaking after her second-round victory over Amanda Anisimova on Thursday that set up a clash with world No. 2 Iga Swiatek, Raducanu revealed that she and Murray are "fine now" and that he congratulated her after her win in Melbourne.

"Afterwards I sent him a long message basically apologising if I caused any trouble, I guess, at Wimbledon. That's definitely the last thing I want," Raducanu told the PA news agency.

"He's someone that I've grown up looking up to, and I don't want any bad blood or harsh feelings with him.

"I sent him a long message, and he took it really well and responded saying he was disappointed but he understood.

"We're fine now. We walk past each other and say, 'hello,' 'well done.' It's obviously really cool seeing him with Novak [Djokovic] here as well."

Emma Raducanu said she is on good terms with Andy Murray following her withdrawal from their mixed doubles link-up at Wimbledon last year. WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

Despite having to receive medical treatment during her triumph over Anisimova, Raducanu said she is relishing the chance to take on second-seed Swiatek in the third round.

"[Swiatek] is a top player. She's been really consistent over the last quite a few years," Raducanu said. "So it's going to be a match for me where I feel like I don't really have much expectation externally.

"I think you always have the pressure that you put on yourself to perform to your best ability, which is not really going to change, but that's every match.

"I'm looking forward to going out there and testing my game against the best, because ultimately, you play tennis, and you live for these matches. It's going to be a great buzz of adrenaline."

