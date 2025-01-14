Australian Open: Katie Boulter breaks record to become sixth Brit in Round Two

Open Extended Reactions

Katie Boulter became the sixth British player to win in the opening round of the Australian Open this year -- breaking the record for the most players to advance to the second-round in the nation's history.

The British No. 1 secured the record with a win over Rebecca Marino in a hard-fought match that saw Boulter pip the Canadian to the win 6-4 3-6 7-5.

"That was way too stressful for me. I would have way preferred an easier match but I mean Marino came out firing today," Boulter said.

Emma Raducanu equalled the record earlier on Tuesday when she became the fifth player through to the second round.

Boulter and Raducanu joined Jack Draper, Jacob Fearnley, Jodie Burrage and Harriet Dart, who all won their opening matches on Monday.

Cameron Norrie failed to extend the record as he saw his campaign come to an early end following a 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 defeat to world No. 34 Matteo Berrettini.

Katie Boulter became the sixth British player to win their opening round match at the Australian Open. Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images

Speaking after the loss, Norrie said he could "barely practice" for the match because of illness.

"It was not the best preparation," Norrie said. "I just hit the wall after an hour and a bit. I was not able to stay sharp on the court.

"It is a bit disappointing but it is what it is. Most importantly I need to get my health back to 100%."

