Which NHL teams have never won a Stanley Cup?

In June 2024, the Florida Panthers won their first Stanley Cup title, after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in a Game 7 thriller. We recently covered which NHL teams have the most Stanley Cup titles. Which NHL teams have never taken home a Stanley Cup? Check out the full list below.
Active
Buffalo Sabres
Total NHL playoff appearances: 29
Vancouver Canucks
Total NHL playoff appearances: 29
San Jose Sharks
Total NHL playoff appearances: 21
Ottawa Senators
Total NHL playoff appearances: 17
Nashville Predators
Total NHL playoff appearances: 16
Minnesota Wild
Total NHL playoff appearances: 14
Winnipeg Jets
Total NHL playoff appearances: 9
Columbus Blue Jackets
Total NHL playoff appearances: 6
Seattle Kraken
Total NHL playoff appearances: 1
Utah Hockey Club
Total NHL playoff appearances: 0
Defunct
Arizona Coyotes
Total NHL playoff appearances: 20
Brooklyn Americans
Total NHL playoff appearances: 5
Cleveland Barons
Total NHL playoff appearances: 2
Philadelphia Quakers
Total NHL playoff appearances: 2
