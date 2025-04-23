        <
          Which NHL teams have never won a Stanley Cup?

          Apr 23, 2025, 06:38 PM

          In June 2024, the Florida Panthers won their first Stanley Cup title, after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in a Game 7 thriller. We recently covered which NHL teams have the most Stanley Cup titles. Which NHL teams have never taken home a Stanley Cup? Check out the full list below.

          Active

          Buffalo Sabres

          Total NHL playoff appearances: 29

          Vancouver Canucks

          Total NHL playoff appearances: 29

          San Jose Sharks

          Total NHL playoff appearances: 21

          Ottawa Senators

          Total NHL playoff appearances: 17

          Nashville Predators

          Total NHL playoff appearances: 16

          Minnesota Wild

          Total NHL playoff appearances: 14

          Winnipeg Jets

          Total NHL playoff appearances: 9

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Total NHL playoff appearances: 6

          Seattle Kraken

          Total NHL playoff appearances: 1

          Utah Hockey Club

          Total NHL playoff appearances: 0

          Defunct

          Arizona Coyotes

          Total NHL playoff appearances: 20

          Brooklyn Americans

          Total NHL playoff appearances: 5

          Cleveland Barons

          Total NHL playoff appearances: 2

          Philadelphia Quakers

          Total NHL playoff appearances: 2

