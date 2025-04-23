Which NHL teams have never won a Stanley Cup?

Open Extended Reactions

In June 2024, the Florida Panthers won their first Stanley Cup title, after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in a Game 7 thriller. We recently covered which NHL teams have the most Stanley Cup titles. Which NHL teams have never taken home a Stanley Cup? Check out the full list below.

Active

Buffalo Sabres

Total NHL playoff appearances: 29

Vancouver Canucks

Total NHL playoff appearances: 29

San Jose Sharks

Total NHL playoff appearances: 21

Ottawa Senators

Total NHL playoff appearances: 17

Nashville Predators

Total NHL playoff appearances: 16

Minnesota Wild

Total NHL playoff appearances: 14

Winnipeg Jets

Total NHL playoff appearances: 9