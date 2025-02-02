Open Extended Reactions

BOSTON -- David Pastrnak scored three goals and added an assist to lead the Boston Bruins to a 6-3 victory over New York on Saturday, spoiling J.T. Miller's return to the Rangers.

Charlie McAvoy, Charlie Coyle and Pavel Zacha also scored for Boston, which snapped a two-game skid. Jeremy Swayman finished with 22 saves.

Miller scored twice in his first game with the Rangers one day after they reacquired him from Vancouver in a multiplayer deal that sent Filip Chytil to the Canucks. Jonny Brodzinski also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 19 saves as New York lost its third straight in regulation after a 7-0-3 stretch.

After Miller's rising one-timer from the slot made it 1-1 at 10:55 of the first period, Pastrnak put Boston ahead for good when he slipped a shot past Shesterkin with 2:51 left.

After Miller's second sliced it to 4-2 early in the third, Pastrnak scored on a slap shot 46 seconds later.