Every Monday, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-rostered performers who have the potential to help fantasy teams in a variety of leagues. We'll also present several strong streaming candidates for the immediate week ahead.

Forwards

Adam Fantilli, F, Columbus Blue Jackets (1.5 FPPG, 81.2% available): The second-year center is doing a fine job filling in for Sean Monahan -- who suffered a wrist injury Jan. 7 -- on the Blue Jackets' top line, contributing three goals and three helpers in six contests (plus-five). Skating more than 20 minutes/game, the 20-year-old is also shooting more often. While it's possible Monahan might be ready to return before the Four Nations Face-Off in February, there's no hurry here. Before losing to the Rangers in OT on Saturday, Columbus had won six in a row.

Mathew Barzal, F, New York Islanders (1.7 FPPG, 48.1% available): A far more productive player since New Year's Eve, Barzal has three goals and six assists on 19 shots through eight games. Competing on a top line with Anders Lee and Bo Horvat, the winger is averaging almost 21 minutes/game and nearly a shot/contest. Despite contributing zilch on the power play, Barzal is still averaging 2.44 FPPG in 2025. Not too shabby at all.

Kaapo Kakko, F, Seattle Kraken (1.2 FPPG, 91.5% available): There's no question the second-overall draft pick (2019) is thoroughly enjoying the new lease on his career on the other side of the continent. After a handful of warmup games, the banished ex-Ranger has three goals and seven helpers in eight contests. Skating on a top line with Matty Beniers and Jaden Schwartz, he's also seeing quality minutes with the man-advantage. Some fresh starts prove more fruitful than others. Kakko won't be available in almost 92% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues for much longer.

Morgan Frost, F, Philadelphia Flyers (1.5 FPPG, 92.7.2% available): Skating on a scoring line and power play with Travis Konecny and Owen Tippett, Frost has four goals and two assists on 18 shots in six recent contests. Unlike his linemates, the 25-year-old remains resoundingly available in ESPN Fantasy leagues and merits rostering in deeper fantasy competition. At least for now.

Jordan Staal, F, Carolina Hurricanes (1.3 FPPG, 89.4% available): The veteran forward is on a productive roll, earning five goals and five assists since the launch of 2025. Skating on an effective unit with Jordan Martinook and, now, Seth Jarvis, he merits fantasy consideration in deeper leagues across the ESPN Fantasy board. Particularly in those that reward faceoff wins. Only six other skaters have more than Staal's current tally of 458.

Defensemen

Darren Raddysh, D, Tampa Bay Lightning (1.2 FPPG, 98.3% available): Rooted in Tampa's secondary power-play unit, the defender has a goal and five assists in his most recent seven games, including four with the extra skater. While the 28-year-old will inevitably cool off at some point, he serves as a nice fantasy addition to any imperfect defensive corps in the foreseeable future. Plus, after facing the Leafs in Toronto Monday, the Lightning visit Montreal, Chicago, and Detroit; three teams that give up more points than three quarters of the rest of the league.

John Klingberg, D, Edmonton Oilers (99.0% available): At least keep an eye on how he fits into the Oilers lineup, once ready to go. This is an offensive-defenseman who once potted 67 points with the Dallas Stars (2017-18), and 412 in 633 regular-season games altogether. Yes, his numbers shrunk once out of Dallas, he's been idle for over a year, and there are concerns about how well he'll move after hip surgery, but there's no harm in keeping an eye on matters. Still only 32 years old, Klingberg served as one of the league's more valuable blue-line performers when at his healthiest.

Goaltenders

Frederik Andersen, G, Carolina Hurricanes (4.8 FPPG, 43.1% available): He's back. After losing almost three months to a knee injury, Andersen served as insurance to Pyotr Kochetkov versus Vegas on Friday. Now the veteran goalie is expected to start either Monday in Chicago or against the Stars Tuesday. While injuries are a perennial concern, the 35-year-old is reliably valuable when healthy. For what it's worth, he says he feels great right now. If your netminding isn't up to par, Andersen certainly merits a roll of the fantasy dice.

Jakub Dobes, G, Montreal Canadiens (6.4 FPPG, 84.0% available): Back the winner until he loses, right? Despite facing tough opponents in Florida, Colorado, Washington, and Dallas, before hosting the Rangers, Montreal's young netminder has yet to suffer defeat in the NHL. That Dobes shut out the Panthers, and held the Avs and Stars to a single goal, further emphasizes his comfort in competing against the world's best players.

Short-term streamers

Pavel Dorofeyev, F, Vegas Golden Knights (1.7 FPPG, 73.6% available): At least give him a look when he's filling the net. Before failing to dent the scoresheet in Chicago Saturday, the second-line winger collected five goals and two assists in only three games, including a hat-trick in Nashville. Dorofeyev is also logging almost 19 minutes/game, including valuable ice-time with the extra skater. In fact, four of those aforementioned seven points were earned on the power play.

Mason Lohrei, F, Boston Bruins (1.4 FPPG, 93.7% available): Nursing an upper-body injury, Charlie McAvoy could be out a while. At least, there's no timetable for the defender's return at this point. Which means Lohrei should continue to enjoy turns on the Bruins' top power play with David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, and Elias Lindholm. The sophomore has a goal and four assists in his past four games, including three points with the extra skater. Boston faces the Sharks, Devils, Senators, and Avalanche this week.

Spencer Knight, G, Florida Panthers (2.2 FPPG, 96.1% available): Knight has been the much better netminder in Florida of late, stopping all but one of 27 shots in a win over the Devils, before earning a 34-save shutout victory against Anaheim. (The Panthers' No. 2 was also perfect in brief relief of Sergei Bobrovsky against the Red Wings last Thursday.) Consider putting your fantasy faith in Knight against the Ducks or Kings this Tuesday or Wednesday, and later this week versus the Sharks or Golden Knights. He's performing well.

Winnipeg Jets: The Jets visit Utah Monday before facing the Avs, Utah again, and the Flames Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, when the schedule is lightly peppered otherwise. If forward Gabriel Vilardi is available, as he is in a third of ESPN Fantasy leagues, now would be a fine occasion to wrangle the top-line forward onto your own roster. If not, Nino Niederreiter or center Adam Lowry could provide a little extra fantasy pop when most other league skaters are idle.

