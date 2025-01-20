Michigan State heads into the timeout with momentum as Coen Carr gets the alley-oop dunk. Then Jeremy Fears Jr. follows it with the transition and-1. (0:41)

A busy Week 10 in men's college basketball is over.

Auburn escaped a close game against Georgia to remain at the top of the rankings, but a number of other top programs were upset. Iowa State was knocked off by West Virginia, Alabama lost at home against Ole Miss and Florida went down against Missouri. Tennessee also fell in a squeaker against Vanderbilt.

All that confusion allowed for a new group of teams to move up in the rankings.

Here's a look at the Week 11 poll for the 2024-25 season.

Previous ranking: 1

2024-25 record: 17-1

Stat to know: Auburn is 6-1 against AP Top 25 opponents this season, the most such wins of any team.

What's next: Saturday vs. Tennessee, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 3

2024-25 record: 16-2

Stat to know: Cooper Flagg leads the team in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. No Duke player has ever led the team in five categories across a full season.

What's next: Saturday at Wake Forest, 4:30 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 2

2024-25 record: 15-2

Stat to know: Iowa State had the fewest points of its season in a first half in its loss to West Virginia.

What's next: Tuesday vs. UCF, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 4

2024-25 record: 15-3

Stat to know: Alabama has three wins in AP top-10 matchups under coach Nate Oats. The Crimson Tide had two such wins this century before Oats took over in 2019.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 5

2024-25 record: 16-2

Stat to know: Florida has averaged 39.4 points in the paint over its past 10 games, trailing only Mississippi State.

What's next: Wednesday vs. South Carolina, 3:30 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 6

2024-25 record: 16-2

Stat to know: The 76 points Vanderbilt scored in their win were the most Tennessee has allowed this season.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Mississippi State, 7 p.m., ESPN 2

Previous ranking: 10

2024-25 record: 14-3

Stat to know: Houston is on a 10-game win streak.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Utah, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 12

2024-25 record: 16-2

Stat to know: Michigan State's 7-0 start to conference play is its best start since the 2018-19 season.

What's next: Saturday at Rutgers, 1:30 p.m., CBS

Previous ranking: 8

2024-25 record: 14-4

Stat to know: Kentucky had led at halftime in every game this season until its loss to Alabama.

What's next: Saturday at Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 7

2024-25 record: 15-3

Stat to know: Marquette had its 10-game undefeated streak at home snapped with its loss to Xavier.

What's next: Tuesday at Seton Hall, 8 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 17

2024-25 record: 15-4

Stat to know: Purdue is 3-3 against ranked opponents this season.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Ohio State, 7:30 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 9

2024-25 record: 13-4

Stat to know: Kansas' 17-point loss to Iowa State was its worst-ever loss to the Cyclones while ranked in the AP top 10.

What's next: Wednesday at TCU, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 11

2024-25 record: 14-4

Stat to know: Texas A&M has not lost consecutive games at home since last season.

What's next: Wednesday at Ole Miss, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 15

2024-25 record: 15-3

Stat to know: Mississippi State overcame a 14-point deficit to beat Ole Miss, which was its largest comeback in the past five seasons.

What's next: Tuesday at Tennessee, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 13

2024-25 record: 15-3

Stat to know: Oregon's 58 points against Purdue was its lowest points total of the season.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Washington, 11 p.m., Big Ten Network

Previous ranking: 21

2024-25 record: 15-3

Stat to know: Ole Miss was outrebounded 51-29 in its loss to Mississippi State.

What's next: Wednesday at Texas A&M, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 19

2024-25 record: 13-5

Stat to know: Will Riley had 16 points in the first half against Michigan State, more than all of Illinois' starters combined.

What's next: Thursday vs. Maryland, 9 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 24

2024-25 record: 15-3

Stat to know: The Badgers have won seven straight.

What's next: Tuesday at UCLA, 9:30 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 14

2024-25 record: 13-5

Stat to know: UConn's loss to Creighton was its first at home since Jan. 25, 2023.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Butler, 7 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: Unranked

2024-25 record: 16-3

Stat to know: St. John's is 7-1 in Big East play.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Xavier, 7 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 20

2024-25 record: 14-4

Stat to know: Against Northwestern, Vladislav Goldin became the fourth Michigan player in the past 20 seasons with multiple 30-point games in a season.

What's next: Friday at Purdue, 8 p.m., Fox

Previous ranking: Unranked

2024-25 record: 15-3

Stat to know: Missouri's 18-0 scoring run against Arkansas was the longest in conference play by any SEC team this season.

What's next: Tuesday at Texas, 9 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: Unranked

2024-25 record: 13-4

Stat to know: West Virginia has won three straight games against AP top-3 opponents.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Arizona State, 9 p.m., CBS Sports

Previous ranking: 18

2024-25 record: 14-4

Stat to know: Memphis is 16-0 in the past two seasons when allowing 70 points or fewer.

What's next: Thursday vs. Wichita State, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: Unranked

2024-25 record: 14-5

Stat to know: Louisville has won eight straight.

What's next: Tuesday at SMU, 9 p.m., ACC Network