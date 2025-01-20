A busy Week 10 in men's college basketball is over.
Auburn escaped a close game against Georgia to remain at the top of the rankings, but a number of other top programs were upset. Iowa State was knocked off by West Virginia, Alabama lost at home against Ole Miss and Florida went down against Missouri. Tennessee also fell in a squeaker against Vanderbilt.
All that confusion allowed for a new group of teams to move up in the rankings.
Here's a look at the Week 11 poll for the 2024-25 season.
Stats courtesy of ESPN Research and the Associated Press.
*All times Eastern
1. Auburn Tigers
Previous ranking: 1
2024-25 record: 17-1
Stat to know: Auburn is 6-1 against AP Top 25 opponents this season, the most such wins of any team.
What's next: Saturday vs. Tennessee, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
2. Duke Blue Devils
Previous ranking: 3
2024-25 record: 16-2
Stat to know: Cooper Flagg leads the team in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. No Duke player has ever led the team in five categories across a full season.
What's next: Saturday at Wake Forest, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
3. Iowa State Cyclones
Previous ranking: 2
2024-25 record: 15-2
Stat to know: Iowa State had the fewest points of its season in a first half in its loss to West Virginia.
What's next: Tuesday vs. UCF, 8 p.m., ESPN+
4. Alabama Crimson Tide
Previous ranking: 4
2024-25 record: 15-3
Stat to know: Alabama has three wins in AP top-10 matchups under coach Nate Oats. The Crimson Tide had two such wins this century before Oats took over in 2019.
What's next: Tuesday vs. Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., SEC Network
5. Florida Gators
Previous ranking: 5
2024-25 record: 16-2
Stat to know: Florida has averaged 39.4 points in the paint over its past 10 games, trailing only Mississippi State.
What's next: Wednesday vs. South Carolina, 3:30 p.m., SEC Network
6. Tennessee Volunteers
Previous ranking: 6
2024-25 record: 16-2
Stat to know: The 76 points Vanderbilt scored in their win were the most Tennessee has allowed this season.
What's next: Tuesday vs. Mississippi State, 7 p.m., ESPN 2
7. Houston Cougars
Previous ranking: 10
2024-25 record: 14-3
Stat to know: Houston is on a 10-game win streak.
What's next: Tuesday vs. Utah, 8 p.m., ESPN+
8. Michigan State Spartans
Previous ranking: 12
2024-25 record: 16-2
Stat to know: Michigan State's 7-0 start to conference play is its best start since the 2018-19 season.
What's next: Saturday at Rutgers, 1:30 p.m., CBS
9. Kentucky Wildcats
Previous ranking: 8
2024-25 record: 14-4
Stat to know: Kentucky had led at halftime in every game this season until its loss to Alabama.
What's next: Saturday at Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
10. Marquette Golden Eagles
Previous ranking: 7
2024-25 record: 15-3
Stat to know: Marquette had its 10-game undefeated streak at home snapped with its loss to Xavier.
What's next: Tuesday at Seton Hall, 8 p.m., Peacock
11. Purdue Boilermakers
Previous ranking: 17
2024-25 record: 15-4
Stat to know: Purdue is 3-3 against ranked opponents this season.
What's next: Tuesday vs. Ohio State, 7:30 p.m., Peacock
12. Kansas Jayhawks
Previous ranking: 9
2024-25 record: 13-4
Stat to know: Kansas' 17-point loss to Iowa State was its worst-ever loss to the Cyclones while ranked in the AP top 10.
What's next: Wednesday at TCU, 7 p.m., ESPN2
13. Texas A&M Aggies
Previous ranking: 11
2024-25 record: 14-4
Stat to know: Texas A&M has not lost consecutive games at home since last season.
What's next: Wednesday at Ole Miss, 9 p.m., ESPN2
14. Mississippi State Bulldogs
Previous ranking: 15
2024-25 record: 15-3
Stat to know: Mississippi State overcame a 14-point deficit to beat Ole Miss, which was its largest comeback in the past five seasons.
What's next: Tuesday at Tennessee, 7 p.m., ESPN2
15. Oregon Ducks
Previous ranking: 13
2024-25 record: 15-3
Stat to know: Oregon's 58 points against Purdue was its lowest points total of the season.
What's next: Tuesday vs. Washington, 11 p.m., Big Ten Network
16. Ole Miss Rebels
Previous ranking: 21
2024-25 record: 15-3
Stat to know: Ole Miss was outrebounded 51-29 in its loss to Mississippi State.
What's next: Wednesday at Texas A&M, 9 p.m., ESPN2
17. Illinois Fighting Illini
Previous ranking: 19
2024-25 record: 13-5
Stat to know: Will Riley had 16 points in the first half against Michigan State, more than all of Illinois' starters combined.
What's next: Thursday vs. Maryland, 9 p.m., FS1
18. Wisconsin Badgers
Previous ranking: 24
2024-25 record: 15-3
Stat to know: The Badgers have won seven straight.
What's next: Tuesday at UCLA, 9:30 p.m., Peacock
19. UConn Huskies
Previous ranking: 14
2024-25 record: 13-5
Stat to know: UConn's loss to Creighton was its first at home since Jan. 25, 2023.
What's next: Tuesday vs. Butler, 7 p.m., FS1
20. St. John's Red Storm
Previous ranking: Unranked
2024-25 record: 16-3
Stat to know: St. John's is 7-1 in Big East play.
What's next: Wednesday vs. Xavier, 7 p.m., FS1
21. Michigan Wolverines
Previous ranking: 20
2024-25 record: 14-4
Stat to know: Against Northwestern, Vladislav Goldin became the fourth Michigan player in the past 20 seasons with multiple 30-point games in a season.
What's next: Friday at Purdue, 8 p.m., Fox
22. Missouri Tigers
Previous ranking: Unranked
2024-25 record: 15-3
Stat to know: Missouri's 18-0 scoring run against Arkansas was the longest in conference play by any SEC team this season.
What's next: Tuesday at Texas, 9 p.m., SEC Network
23. West Virginia Mountaineers
Previous ranking: Unranked
2024-25 record: 13-4
Stat to know: West Virginia has won three straight games against AP top-3 opponents.
What's next: Tuesday vs. Arizona State, 9 p.m., CBS Sports
24. Memphis Tigers
Previous ranking: 18
2024-25 record: 14-4
Stat to know: Memphis is 16-0 in the past two seasons when allowing 70 points or fewer.
What's next: Thursday vs. Wichita State, 7 p.m., ESPN2
25. Louisville Cardinals
Previous ranking: Unranked
2024-25 record: 14-5
Stat to know: Louisville has won eight straight.
What's next: Tuesday at SMU, 9 p.m., ACC Network