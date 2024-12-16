Chaz Lanier speaks on how the No. 1 Volunteers' control on offense and their ability to finish plays secured a 75-62 victory over the Hurricanes. (0:33)

Open Extended Reactions

The latest AP men's college basketball poll has arrived with some of the country's top programs flexing their muscles.

Tennessee claimed the No. 1 spot last week for the first time since February 2019 and held serve with consecutive wins. The Volunteers are 10-0 to begin a season for the fifth time in program history. Auburn, Iowa State, Duke and Kentucky were among a group of teams in the top-10 to leave Week 5 with a victory. The same can't be said for Marquette and Gonzaga, the latter of which is in the midst of a rare losing streak.

That saw a few new sides shifting inside the top-10. Kansas dropped two straight games but bounced back with a win. Two weeks ago, Oregon was unranked, yet it now has an inside track on the top-five.

Here's a look at the Week 6 poll for the 2024-25 season.

Previous polls: Preseason | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5

Stats courtesy of ESPN Research and The Associated Press.

All times Eastern

Previous ranking: 1

2024-25 record: 10-0

Stat to know: Tennessee needed a Jordan Gainey layup at the buzzer to defeat Illinois on Saturday. The Volunteers are the third AP No. 1 team in the past five seasons to win on a buzzer-beater. Gainey -- who had a game-high 23 points -- also became the first Tennessee player with a game-winning buzzer-beater since Lamonté Turner against VCU in 2019.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Western Carolina, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 2

2024-25 record: 9-1

Stat to know: It was a dominant two-game stretch for Auburn last week. The Tigers defeated Richmond and Ohio State each by at least 35 points. It marked their first time winning consecutive games by 35-plus points since Nov. 17-19, 2000.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Georgia State, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 3

2024-25 record: 9-1

Stat to know: Iowa State has scored 80 points in 10 straight games to start the season, its longest streak since 1987-88 (also 10 straight).

What's next: Sunday vs. Morgan State, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 5

2024-25 record: 10-1

Stat to know: Lamont Butler's 33 points on 100% shooting from the field propelled Kentucky to a victory over Louisville on Saturday. His point total is the second most by a DI player in a game on 100% FG in the past 25 seasons and tied for the third-most FG without a miss in Kentucky history.

What's next: Saturday vs. Ohio State (CBS Sports Classic), 5:30 p.m., CBS

Previous ranking: 4

2024-25 record: 8-2

Stat to know: Duke's victory against Incarnate Ward last Tuesday marked its 30th straight win vs. an unranked non-conference opponent at home. Overall, the Blue Devils are 172-2 in those home games since 2000.

What's next: Tuesday vs. George Mason, 7 p.m., ACC Network

Previous ranking: 7

2024-25 record: 8-2

Stat to know: The first victory against Creighton in program history was spearheaded by another strong performance from Mark Sears. He had a season-high 27 points, his fourth 20-point performance in five games.

What's next: Wednesday at North Dakota, 9 p.m., CBSSN

Previous ranking: 9

2024-25 record: 10-0

Stat to know: Walter Clayton Jr. hit five 3-pointers in a victory against Arizona State on Saturday. Clayton is the second player in program history to make five 3s in three consecutive games.

What's next: Tuesday vs. North Carolina (Jumpman Invitational), 7 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 10

2024-25 record: 8-2

Stat to know: Kansas got back in the win column Saturday behind a strong performance from Hunter Dickinson. He had 21 points, 14 rebounds and 7 assists, becoming the second Kansas player in the past 25 years to have 20 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 60% FG in a game.

What's next: Sunday vs. Brown, 3 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 6

2024-25 record: 9-2

Stat to know: Marquette's loss against Dayton on Saturday marked its third straight defeat vs. Dayton while ranked in the AP poll -- the Flyers were unranked each time.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Butler, 9 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 12

2024-25 record: 10-1

Stat to know: Oregon held Stephen F. Austin to just 15% shooting from 3-point range in its win.

What's next: Saturday vs. Stanford, 8 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: 18

2024-25 record: 8-3

Stat to know: Top-10 matchups are becoming no problem for UConn. The Huskies have won eight straight games vs. AP top-10 opponents, their longest such win streak in the AP poll era.

What's next: Saturday vs. Xavier, 7 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 17

2024-25 record: 9-2

Stat to know: Wade Taylor IV just can't stop scoring for the Aggies. He now has 15-plus points in nine straight games, tying his streak from last season for the most consecutive 15-point games by a Texas A&M player over the past 20 seasons.

What's next: Friday vs. Houston Christian, 2 p.m.

Previous ranking: 8

2024-25 record: 7-3

Stat to know: Gonzaga has suffered back-to-back losses for the first time since December 2018. That snaps a streak of 204 consecutive games without losing back-to-back games, which was the longest active streak in DI and third longest by any team since 1980-81.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Nicholls, 9 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 13

2024-25 record: 10-0

Stat to know: Sam Godwin had 20 points and 14 rebounds in Oklahoma's win Saturday. He's the first Sooners player with 20 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks since Blake Griffin in January 2009.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Michigan (Jumpman Invitational), 9 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 15

2024-25 record: 6-3

Stat to know: Houston allowed just 11 first-half points to Tory in its win -- a school record for fewest allowed in a half.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Toledo, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 11

2024-25 record: 8-3

Stat to know: Purdue was held to 66 points in its loss against Texas A&M, its second fewest in a game this season.

What's next: Saturday vs. Auburn, 4:30 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 19

2024-25 record: 9-1

Stat to know: Ole Miss shot 40.6% (13 of 32) from deep in its win against Southern Mississippi.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Southern, 7 p.m.

Previous ranking: 24

2024-25 record: 9-1

Stat to know: Heading into its game against Arizona on Saturday, UCLA had given up just 55.1 points per game, which ranked No. 1 in college basketball. The Bruins held the Wildcats to 54 points during their win.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Prairie View A&M, 9:30 p.m.

Previous ranking: 22

2024-25 record: 8-1

Stat to know: Xavier had Cincinnati's number recently, winning five straight games against the Bearcats. But, the Bearcats snapped that streak with a win against the Musketeers over the weekend. It marked Cincinnati's first victory of the season when trailing at halftime.

What's next: Friday vs. Dayton, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU

Previous ranking: 21

2024-25 record: 8-2

Stat to know: Spartans guard Jaden Akins leads the team with 13 points per game.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Oakland, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: Unranked

2024-25 record: 8-2

Stat to know: Memphis found success from long range often in its win against Clemson. The Tigers went 12-for-25 from deep, tied for their second-most threes in a game this season.

What's next: Wednesday at Virginia, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: Unranked

2024-25 record: 9-2

Stat to know: Dayton's win over No. 6 Marquette on Saturday marked the first time it had consecutive wins against AP Top-10 opponents for the first time since 1967 (the Flyers also beat then-No. 2 UConn).

What's next: Tuesday vs. UNLV, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

Previous ranking: 23

2024-25 record: 7-2

Stat to know: San Diego State won its fourth straight in part because of a 52.9% shooting performance from deep.

What's next: Saturday vs. California (San Jose Tip-Off), 10:30 p.m., ACC Network

Previous ranking: 14

2024-25 record: 8-2

Stat to know: Michigan committed 17 turnovers for 21 Arkansas points in its loss last Tuesday.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Oklahoma (Jumpman Invitational), 9 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 16

2024-25 record: 9-2

Stat to know: Clemson's defense was a strong suit during its 9-1 start. However, in its overtime loss to Memphis, the Tigers allowed Memphis to shoot 52% from the field and 48% from deep. Clemson had been allowing opponents just 40% shooting from the field and 30% from deep.

What's next: Tuesday at South Carolina, 7 p.m.