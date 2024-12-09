Check out the best stats and tidbits from Creighton's takedown of No. 1 Kansas on Wednesday night. (0:45)

The new AP Top 25 men's basketball poll is out!

After a tough week for Kansas -- with losses to Creighton and Missouri -- the Jayhawks fell from No. 1 all the way to No. 10.It was a week to remember for some programs, and one to forget for others, specifically the Kansas Jayhawks.

Auburn seemed in line to take over the top spot before losing at Duke.

That means Tennessee claims the No. 1 spot for the first time since February 2019.

Who else is making moves in this week's AP Top 25? Here's the latest on each team in the rankings, and what comes next.

Previous polls: Preseason | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4

Stats courtesy of ESPN Research and The Associated Press.

All times Eastern

Previous ranking: 3

2024-25 record: 8-0

Stat to know: Tennessee is 8-0 for the first time since 2000-01 after a big game from Chaz Lanier. He had 26 points on 4-of-10 shooting from deep -- his fifth straight game with at least four 3-pt FG, marking the longest streak by a Tennessee player since Chris Lofton in Jan.-Feb. 2008 (six straight).

What's next: Tuesday vs. Miami (Jimmy V Classic), 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 2

2024-25 record: 8-1

Stat to know: Johni Broome always seems to show up against ranked opponents. He had 20 points and 12 rebounds in a loss against Duke, his third straight 20-point, 10-rebound game vs. a ranked opponent.

What's next: Saturday vs. Ohio State (Holiday Hoopsgiving), 1:00 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 6

2024-25 record: 7-1

Stat to know: Iowa State's victory against Marquette marked its third straight win at home vs an AP Top-5 opponent, its longest streak since 2012-16.

What's next: Thursday at Iowa (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series), 7:30 p.m.

Previous ranking: 9

2024-25 record: 7-2

Stat to know: Cooper Flagg dominated during Duke's victory against Auburn, its second win vs. a ranked opponent this season. He became the first freshman with 20 points, 10 rebounds and two steals vs. AP top-2 opponent since Kevin Durant in 2007 vs. Kansas.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Incarnate Ward, 7:00 p.m., ACC Network

Previous ranking: 4

2024-25 record: 8-1

Stat to know: Mark Pope has started out strong as the lead man in Lexington. Kentucky's 90-89 overtime victory against Gonzaga meant that Pope joined Adolph Rupp as the only Kentucky coaches to win their first two games against AP Top-10 opponents.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Colgate, 8:00 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 5

2024-25 record: 9-1

Stat to know: Marquette's 9-1 record is its best 10-game start to a season since going 10-0 in 2011-12.

What's next: Saturday at Dayton, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Previous ranking: 10

2024-25 record: 7-2

Stat to know: Alabama's win over North Carolina snapped a seven-game road losing streak vs AP-ranked opponents. It was the Crimson Tide's first victory since Jan. 11, 2023 at Arkansas.

What's next: Saturday vs. Creighton, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 7

2024-25 record: 7-2

Stat to know: It was all Gonzaga in the first half against Kentucky, as they entered the break up 50-34. However, the Wildcats came back to win, ending a remarkable streak. Heading into Saturday, Gonzaga won 175 games when leading by 10+ at halftime -- it was longest active streak in Division I.

What's next: Saturday vs. UConn (Hall of Fame Series), 8:00 p.m., FOX

Previous ranking: 13

2024-25 record: 9-0

Stat to know: Florida is 9-0 for the first time since 2005-06 when it started 17-0 on the way to the first of two consecutive national titles.

What's next: Saturday vs. Arizona State (Holiday Hoopsgiving), 3:30 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 1

2024-25 record: 7-2

Stat to know: Kansas lost two straight games to unranked opponents last week, becoming the fifth AP No. 1 team to do so and first since Florida in 2003.

What's next: Saturday vs. NC State, 3:15 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 8

2024-25 record: 8-2

Stat to know: Braden Smith's 24-point, 10-assist game on Sunday made him the second player in program history with a 20-point, 10-assist game, joining Troy Lewis.

What's next: Saturday vs. Texas A&M (Indy Classic), 12:00 p.m., CBS

Previous ranking: 12

2024-25 record: 9-1

Stat to know: Facing a seven-point deficit at USC, Oregon responded by outscoring the Trojans 22-7 in the game's final six-and-a-half minutes for the win.

What's next: Sunday vs. SF Austin, 6:00 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: 21

2024-25 record: 9-0

Stat to know: Oklahoma's easy victory against Georgia Tech didn't start out as simple. The Sooners trailed 17-6 in the 1st half, making this their first double-digit comeback win of season.

What's next: Saturday vs. Oklahoma State, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Previous ranking: Unranked

2024-25 record: 8-1

Stat to know: Michigan's big road win against Wisconsin came with 11 blocked shots, its first game with at least 10 blocks since Nov. 23, 2022.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Arkansas (Jimmy V Classic), 9:00 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 17

2024-25 record: 5-3

Stat to know: Houston's home win against Butler marked its 26th consecutive at home, tying UConn for the longest active streak in Division I.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Troy, 8:00 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: Unranked

2024-25 record: 9-1

Stat to know: Ian Schieffelin had 15 points and 12 rebounds in a 65-55 ACC-opening win over Miami, giving him five double-doubles in his first 10 games.

What's next: Saturday vs. Memphis, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 22

2024-25 record: 8-2

Stat to know: Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV has 15+ points in eight straight games, tied with Donald Sloan (2009-10) for the second-longest streak by a Texas A&M player over the last 20 seasons. Taylor only trails himself -- he had a nine-game streak last season.

What's next: Saturday vs. Purdue (Indy Classic), 12:00 p.m., CBS

Previous ranking: 25

2024-25 record: 7-3

Stat to know: UConn bounced back from a disastrous week with a victory at home against Baylor and on the road against Texas. The win over the Bulldogs was the Huskies' seventh straight win vs an AP-ranked opponent, their longest streak since 2011.

What's next: Saturday vs. Gonzaga (Hall of Fame Series), 8:00 p.m., FOX

Previous ranking: 23

2024-25 record: 8-1

Stat to know: The 86-63 win by Ole Miss at Louisville was the program's largest in a road non-conference game since 1997 at Wichita State.

What's next: Saturday vs. Southern Mississippi, 4:00 p.m.

Previous ranking: 11

2024-25 record: 8-2

Stat to know: Turnovers hurt Wisconsin in its loss against Marquette. The Badgers coughed it up 16 times, leading to 18 points from the Golden Eagles.

What's next: Tuesday at Illinois, 9 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: Unranked

2024-25 record: 8-2

Stat to know: Michigan State's 37-point margin of victory against Nebraska is tied for the second-largest in a Big Ten game in program history.

What's next: Tuesday, Dec. 17 vs. Oakland, 7:00 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 14

2024-25 record: 7-1

Stat to know: Cincinnati shot just 38% from the field in its loss against Villanova, after making at least 50% of its shots in its first five games -- its longest streak since 2002.

What's next: Saturday vs. Xavier, 2:00 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 24

2024-25 record: 6-2

Stat to know: San Diego State had just a five-point lead heading into halftime at Fresno State. But, the Aztecs racked up 55 points in the second half while shooting 58% from the field, en route to a victory.

What's next: Wednesday vs. California Baptist, 10:00 p.m.

Previous ranking: Unranked

2024-25 record: 8-1

Stat to know: The Bruins won a thriller over Arizona on Sunday, as Dylan Andrews banked in a 3-pointer with less than a second left to give UCLA a 73-71 win. It was the team's seventh consecutive victory.

What's next: Saturday vs. Arizona, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: Unranked

2024-25 record: 8-1

Stat to know: KeShawn Murphy scored a team-high 20 points in a 90-57 rout of then-No. 18 Pitt.

What's next: Saturday vs. McNeese, 6 p.m., ESPNU