As the midway point of the season nears for many teams across the country, Prolific Prep (CA) has taken over the No. 1 spot in the updated ESPN High School Basketball Top 25 team rankings. The Crew have been led all season by the outstanding play of five-star Kansas signee Darryn Peterson (ESPN 100 No. 2), and they picked up two big wins last week over DME Academy (FL) and Dream City Christian (AZ). Prolific holds an overall record of 18-3 and has a key head-to-head victory on its résumé over No. 2 Columbus (FL) earlier this season. IMG Academy (FL) rounds out the top three of the rankings with a 12-2 record so far this season.

No. 4 Montverde Academy (FL) picked up a big win at the LaPorte Invitational over the weekend defeating No. 12 Bella Vista (AZ), which had been one of the hottest teams in the country over the past month. Five-star forward Kayden Allen (ESPN 60 No. 15) was one of three Eagles to score in double figures, helping his squad grind out a 56-52 victory. No.13 Sunrise Christian (KS) also continues to surge, grabbing a true road win over No. 20 La Lumiere this past weekend by a score of 64-58. Four-star 2026 forward Aiden Chronister led Sunrise with 17 points and five three-pointers made in the win.

