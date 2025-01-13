Florida defeats Tennessee 73-43 to hand the Volunteers their first loss of the season. (1:42)

No. 8 Florida cruises to 30-point victory over No. 1 Tennessee (1:42)

A busy Week 9 in men's college basketball included an unbeaten team finally losing and a historic slate.

Florida knocked off Tennessee in emphatic fashion, which means there is a new No. 1 team in the AP poll for the first time since Week 5. However, the Volunteers bounced back Saturday. Tennessee, Auburn, Iowa State, Duke, Alabama and Kentucky all secured victories. It marked the first time the entire top six won on the same day, all by single digits, in the poll era (since 1948-49), according to ESPN Research.

Even with that recent dominance at the top, a new team entered the top six, plus there was some movement in the middle of the pack.

Here's a look at the Week 10 poll for the 2024-25 season.

*All times Eastern

Previous ranking: 2

2024-25 record: 15-1

Stat to know: Auburn is 15-1 for the second time in the past four seasons.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Mississippi State, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 3

2024-25 record: 14-1

Stat to know: Iowa State guard Curtis Jones has six 20-point games off the bench this season, the most in Division I.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Kansas, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 4

2024-25 record: 14-2

Stat to know: During Duke's 10-game win streak, Cooper Flagg has led or co-led the team in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. He is the fifth player since 2000 to lead or co-lead his team in all five categories during a 10-game win streak.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Miami, 9 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 5

2024-25 record: 14-2

Stat to know: Alabama has three wins in AP top-10 matchups under coach Nate Oats. The Crimson Tide had two such wins this century before Oats took over in 2019.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Ole Miss, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Previous ranking: 8

2024-25 record: 15-1

Stat to know: Florida's 30-point win against Tennessee is the third-largest margin of victory against a No. 1 team in the AP poll era (since 1948-49).

What's next: Tuesday vs. Missouri, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Previous ranking: 1

2024-25 record: 15-1

Stat to know: Tennessee's unbeaten start to the season ended with a 30-point loss to Florida. The Volunteers are the third AP No. 1 team to lose by 30-plus points and the first since UCLA in 1968.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Georgia, 8 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 7

2024-25 record: 14-2

Stat to know: Marquette is 10-0 at home this season.

What's next: Tuesday at DePaul, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Previous ranking: 6

2024-25 record: 13-3

Stat to know: Kentucky has won seven straight games against AP-ranked opponents, with all seven coming against teams in the top 15.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Texas A&M, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 11

2024-25 record: 12-3

Stat to know: In its past two road games, Kansas has allowed 48 and 40 points. The 88 combined points are the fewest allowed by Kansas in a span of two road games since 1951.

What's next: Wednesday at Iowa State, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 12

2024-25 record: 12-3

Stat to know: Houston has held opponents to 55 points or fewer 11 times this season.

What's next: Wednesday vs. West Virginia, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 10

2024-25 record: 13-3

Stat to know: Texas A&M is 3-50 all time against AP top-five teams.

What's next: Tuesday at Kentucky, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 16

2024-25 record: 14-2

Stat to know: Michigan State has won nine straight games, its longest streak since 2021-22 (also nine straight).

What's next: Wednesday vs. Penn State, 7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Previous ranking: 15

2024-25 record: 15-2

Stat to know: Oregon is 5-1 this season in games decided by four points or fewer.

What's next: Saturday vs. Purdue, 3 p.m., NBC

Previous ranking: 9

2024-25 record: 13-4

Stat to know: UConn has won nine straight against Georgetown since rejoining the Big East.

What's next: Saturday vs. Creighton, noon, Fox

Previous ranking: 14

2024-25 record: 14-2

Stat to know: Mississippi State has lost seven straight AP top-15 matchups.

What's next: Tuesday at Auburn, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 18

2024-25 record: 14-4

Stat to know: Gonzaga is 14-1 when scoring 80-plus points this season and 0-3 when held under 80.

What's next: Thursday at Oregon State, 11 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Previous ranking: 20

2024-25 record: 13-4

Stat to know: Purdue is 4-0 since freshman guard C.J. Cox entered the starting lineup.

What's next: Wednesday at Washington, 9:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Previous ranking: 19

2024-25 record: 13-3

Stat to know: Memphis guard PJ Haggerty had 25 points on 10-of-10 shooting from the free throw line Saturday. Per Memphis, he is only the second player in Division I this season to score at least 25 points and go perfect at the charity stripe with at least 10 attempts.

What's next: Thursday at Temple, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 13

2024-25 record: 12-4

Stat to know: Illinois shot 37.1% in its loss to USC on Saturday, marking its second-worst field goal percentage in a game this season.

What's next: Tuesday at Indiana, 7 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 24

2024-25 record: 13-3

Stat to know: Michigan is 8-0 at home and currently has a five-game winning streak, its second-longest streak in the past four seasons.

What's next: Thursday at Minnesota, 7 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 23

2024-25 record: 14-2

Stat to know: Twelve of Ole Miss' 14 wins have been by double digits.

What's next: Tuesday at Alabama, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Previous ranking: 25

2024-25 record: 16-1

Stat to know: Utah State is 7-0 when trailing at the half this season, the most such wins in Division I.

What's next: Wednesday at UNLV, 11 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Previous ranking: Unranked

2024-25 record: 14-2

Stat to know: Georgia has three wins against AP-ranked opponents, its most in a season since 2017-18.

What's next: Wednesday at Tennessee, 8 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: Unranked

2024-25 record: 13-3

Stat to know: The Badgers have won five straight.

What's next: Tuesday vs Ohio State, 9 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: Unranked

2024-25 record: 11-4

Stat to know: Baylor is 6-1 in its past 7 games overall. Its win over Arizona State last week was its first win in a true road game this season.

What's next: Tuesday at Arizona, 11 p.m., ESPN