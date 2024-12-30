Senior guard Will Richard flushes home a huge slam for Florida over a Stetson defender. (0:31)

The holiday week led to limited action, but that didn't mean there weren't any matchups with implications.

In a battle between Top 25 men's college basketball teams at Intuit Dome, UCLA finally exorcised its demons against Gonzaga. Ole Miss and San Diego State fell to unranked teams on the same day. Tennessee, Florida and Oklahoma escaped another week unscathed -- they are three of four Division I teams that remain undefeated. Drake is the other.

Therefore, with the new year approaching, it's a familiar look at the top with some reshuffling in the middle of the pack.

Here's a look at the Week 8 poll for the 2024-25 season.

Previous ranking: 1

2024-25 record: 12-0

Stat to know: Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler had 17 points and a career-high 15 assists against Middle Tennessee. He's the third SEC player with a 15-point, 15-assist game in the past 25 seasons and first player in Division I to do it this season.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Norfolk State, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 2

2024-25 record: 11-1

Stat to know: Senior forward Johni Broome leads Auburn in points (18.5), rebounds (11.5), assists (3.3) and blocks (2.6) per game.

What's next: Monday vs. Monmouth, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 3

2024-25 record: 10-1

Stat to know: Iowa State is first in points per game (88.5) and second in point differential (plus-22.9) in the Big 12.

What's next: Monday at Colorado, 9 p.m., CBSSN

Previous ranking: 4

2024-25 record: 10-2

Stat to know: Eight of Duke's 10 wins have been by double-digit margins.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Virginia Tech, 4:30 p.m., ACC Network

Previous ranking: 5

2024-25 record: 11-2

Stat to know: Alabama guard Mark Sears has scored at least 20 points in four of his past five games.

What's next: Saturday vs. Oklahoma, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 6

2024-25 record: 13-0

Stat to know: Florida is 13-0, extending its second-longest win streak to begin a season.

What's next: Saturday at Kentucky, 11 a.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 7

2024-25 record: 9-2

Stat to know: Kansas is shooting 49.8% from the field, third best in the Big 12.

What's next: Tuesday vs. West Virginia, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 8

2024-25 record: 11-2

Stat to know: Marquette guard Kam Jones is averaging 20.3 points per game, second most in the Big East.

What's next: Tuesday at Providence, 6 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 9

2024-25 record: 12-1

Stat to know: Oregon forced Weber State to commit 18 turnovers Sunday leading to 27 points.

What's next: Thursday vs. Illinois, 10 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 10

2024-25 record: 10-2

Stat to know: Junior guard Otega Oweh has scored in double figures in every game this season, including 21 points three times.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Brown, 2 p.m., ESPNU

Previous ranking: 11

2024-25 record: 10-3

Stat to know: Junior forward Alex Karaban has scored at least 20 points in UConn's past two games. That led to him being named Big East Player of the Week for the first time in his career.

What's next: Wednesday at DePaul, 2 p.m., CBSSN

Previous ranking: 12

2024-25 record: 13-0

Stat to know: This is Oklahoma's fourth time starting 13-0 in program history and first time since 1987-88.

What's next: Saturday at Alabama, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 13

2024-25 record: 11-2

Stat to know: Texas A&M had 45 bench points against Abilene Christian.

What's next: Saturday vs. Texas, 8 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 15

2024-25 record: 8-3

Stat to know: Defense is the name of the game for Houston. The Cougars are allowing 55.3 points per game, the fewest in the country.

What's next: Monday at Oklahoma State, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 22

2024-25 record: 11-2

Stat to know: UCLA and Gonzaga have squared off in memorable matchups recently. The Bruins' win Saturday snapped a four-game losing streak against the Bulldogs.

What's next: Saturday at Nebraska, 2 p.m., Fox

Previous ranking: 17

2024-25 record: 10-1

Stat to know: Senior guard Simas Lukosius is averaging a team-high and career-high 14.9 points, while scoring in double figures in 10 out of 11 games this season.

What's next: Monday at Kansas State, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Previous ranking: 19

2024-25 record: 11-1

Stat to know: Senior forward Cameron Matthews is averaging 2.4 steals, tied for second most in the SEC.

What's next: Monday vs. Bethune, 9 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 18

2024-25 record: 10-2

Stat to know: Michigan State's average margin of victory during its five-game win streak is 18.8.

What's next: Monday vs. Western Michigan, 3 p.m., Big Ten Network

Previous ranking: 14

2024-25 record: 9-4

Stat to know: Gonzaga scored just 62 points against UCLA, its fewest of the season.

What's next: Monday at Pepperdine, 10 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 21

2024-25 record: 9-4

Stat to know: Purdue guard Braden Smith had 34 points and 12 rebounds against Toledo. It was the first 30-point, 10-assist game in Purdue history. Smith is also the first Division I player with 30 points and 10 assists against a Division I opponent this season.

What's next: Thursday at Minnesota, 8 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: Unranked

2024-25 record: 10-3

Stat to know: Memphis is 7-1 vs. AP-ranked opponents over the past two seasons (3-1 this season). The 87.5% win rate in such games is the highest in Division I during that period, with a minimum of two games.

What's next: Thursday at Florida Atlantic, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 24

2024-25 record: 9-3

Stat to know: Illinois guard Kylan Boswell had 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists Sunday. That was his first career triple-double and the seventh in Illinois program history.

What's next: Thursday at Oregon, 10 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 23

2024-25 record: 10-2

Stat to know: The Razorbacks have had two consecutive games with at least six players scoring in double figures.

What's next: Monday vs. Oakland, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 16

2024-25 record: 11-2

Stat to know: Ole Miss gave up 87 points in its loss against Memphis, its season high for points allowed.

What's next: Saturday vs. Georgia, 12 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 25

2024-25 record: 8-3

Stat to know: Baylor has multiple 50-point wins in a season for the third time in program history.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Utah, 2 p.m.