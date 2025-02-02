Some boos trickle in for John Calipari as he makes his return to Lexington as Arkansas' head coach. (0:33)

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- John Calipari received a mixed reception at Rupp Arena on Saturday night then watched his Arkansas team upset No. 12 Kentucky 89-79.

Three former Wildcats -- Adou Thiero (21 points), D.J. Wagner (17) and Zvonimir Ivisic (14) -- had big performances as the Razorbacks (13-8, 2-6 SEC) got a win in Calipari's first game back since leaving the Wildcats after last season.

"We played with more confidence because we played fearless," Calipari told ESPN after the game. "And I was coaching them that way.

"And so proud of them. Good win on the road. Hard game to win in this building. I've been here. So, it's a hard game to win."

Calipari served as coach of the Wildcats for 15 seasons and compiled a 410-123 mark. He led Kentucky to its eighth national championship in 2012 before resigning in April for the Arkansas job.

There were definitely more boos at a jam-packed Rupp Arena among some applause and cheers in Calipari's return.

"I've got to be honest with you: I looked up a couple of times [at the scoreboard], and I thought we were losing because I kept looking at Kentucky instead of Arkansas," Calipari said. "I made it clear it was a privilege and an honor to coach here. We had 15 unbelievable years of a great run and support."

Calipari said he spoke with Thiero, Wagner and Ivisic before the game about returning to Rupp Arena.

"I called them in together, and I said, 'Are you guys OK going back here? Are you going to be OK?'" Calipari said. "And they all said, 'We're fine, Coach. We're worried about you.' That's the kind of team I have; that's the kind of players they are. They were worried about me."

Amari Williams had a season-high 22 points and 11 rebounds for Kentucky (15-6, 4-4), and Jaxson Robinson scored 20 as the Wildcats lost their second straight home game.

Wildcats coach Mark Pope said he didn't think his team was distracted by all the attention paid to Calipari's return leading into the contest.

"I think this is every game, right?" he said. "That's the beauty of Kentucky, right? It's every night is the biggest game ever. If we go on the road, it's the biggest game ever. And we're really blessed to have the greatest fan base in the world. And so, every night here is the biggest game ever.

"So, I think our guys are pretty used to that."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.