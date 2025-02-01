Kansas State is the first below-.500 team in AP Poll history to win by 15+ points on the road against an AP top-5 opponent. (1:55)

AMES, Iowa -- Dug McDaniel scored 20 points as Kansas State upset No. 3 Iowa State 80-61 on Saturday, ending the Cyclones' 29-game home winning streak.

The Wildcats (10-11, 4-6 Big 12) ended a 15-game road losing streak dating back to Jan. 13, 2024. Kansas State's 19-point road win is tied for the largest by an unranked team against a top 3 opponent in AP Poll history, according to ESPN Research.

"We haven't run a road game in a while. I took it personally as a coach," Kansas State coach Jerome Tang said. "I'm thankful I had a team that took it personally also and gave us this opportunity."

The win is also Kansas State's largest against an AP top 5 team since 1951 and the Wildcats' largest road win against an AP top 5 team in poll history.

Kansas State has won its past three games, also beating then-No. 23 West Virginia and Oklahoma State.

Coleman Hawkins added 17 points and Brendan Hausen had 15 for the Wildcats.

The Cyclones' 29-game home winning streak was the second longest in the nation, behind Houston's 33.

"It certainly wasn't an effort we're proud of at home," Cyclones coach T.J. Otzelberger said. "Definitely different from our standard and what we expect."

Tamin Lipsey tied a season high with 20 points for the Cyclones (17-4, 7-3). Curtis Jones added 14 and Joshua Jefferson chipped in 13.

Takeaways

Kansas State: The Wildcats took down their first top 5 team on the road since 2017 when Kansas State beat then-No. 2 Baylor 56-54 at the Ferrell Center on Feb. 2.

Iowa State: The Cyclones tied a season high with 18 turnovers, the second straight game they've finished with that many turnovers. They lost both games.

Key moment

The Cyclones tried to claw back into the game with a 13-0 run late in the second half, but a 3-pointer from Hausen extinguished Iowa State's hopes.

Key stat The Wildcats tied a season high of 22 fouls committed but still upset a top 3 team on the road.

Up next

Iowa State hosts TCU next Saturday. Kansas State visits Arizona State Tuesday night.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.