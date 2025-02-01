Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley explains why he pulled his team from the handshake line against Arizona. (1:01)

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Tommy Lloyd and Bobby Hurley met near midcourt before the game and exchanged pleasantries.

An afternoon of chirping and a late head-butt ruined the mood by the time the rivalry game was over.

Frustrated with Arizona's constant chatter, Hurley waved Arizona State's players off the floor after the Wildcats' 81-72 road win Saturday to prevent any further escalation.

"Right near our bench, it was relentless, constant chatter from a couple of Arizona's players that wasn't being policed properly," Hurley said. "Of course, they're going to be happy with winning, but it was done with no class, in my opinion."

The Territorial Cup rivalry had been mostly civil since Lloyd was hired at Arizona in 2021. The latest version followed suit for most of the afternoon at Desert Financial Arena, other than a first-half technical foul on Arizona's Jaden Bradley for a gesture.

It got wild as Arizona pulled away late.

Thirty-nine minutes of trash-talking boiled over with 30 seconds left, when Arizona State's BJ Freeman head-butted Arizona's Caleb Love in the lane. Love staggered back and started toward Freeman before yelling at one of the officials about the head-butt.

Love then jawed at Arizona State's bench while being held back by a teammate and was ejected. The officials reviewed the play for several minutes before ejecting Freeman as well.

"Obviously, it's disappointing, probably on all sides," Lloyd said. "When tough things happen, we want to be a program that responds with class, and I don't know if we did or didn't. But it was a tough moment in an emotional game. I've got a lot of respect for Bobby and Arizona State's players."

Hurley didn't have the same sentiment, at least in the heat of the aftermath.

With the final seconds winding down, Hurley had his players head up the tunnel toward the locker room. He lingered along the baseline for the final inbounds play before frantically waving at his remaining players to leave the court instead of shaking hands.

Arizona associate head coach Jack Murphy tried to talk to one of Arizona State's players near midcourt, but Hurley waved him off with what appeared to be a few choice words.

"Words that were said back and forth led to the exchange with Freeman, and he lost his cool with the constant talk that was allowed to go on," Hurley said. "I had to make the decision, in the best interest of our team, to get them into the locker room so there were no incidents the rest of the game."

Hurley spiced things up more in his postgame news conference, saying he has a vote for the All-Big 12 and that media members could guess whom he wouldn't vote for -- apparently talking about Love.

The rivals meet again March 4 in Tucson, Arizona.