The controversy surrounding the ejections of Texas Tech forward JT Toppin and coach Grant McCasland didn't end with the visiting Red Raiders' 82-81 overtime win over No. 6 Houston on Saturday.

Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt issued a statement shortly after the game, calling the decision "egregious" and saying he spoke with Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark about it.

"I am appalled and disappointed by the official's egregious decision to eject JT Toppin from tonight's game against Houston," Hocutt said in a statement posted on X. "This decision, made on a play that was clearly accidental and without intent, is unacceptable.

"Immediately after the ejection, I spoke with Commissioner Yormark, who assured me that the situation would be addressed and there would be accountability. On behalf of Red Raider Nation, we are extremely proud of our team and the leadership of Coach McCasland."

Less than four minutes into the game, Toppin jumped and made a crosscourt pass to a teammate. While in the air, Toppin's leg made contact with Houston's Joseph Tugler. Though it appeared inadvertent, the officials reviewed the play and issued Toppin a flagrant foul 2, triggering an automatic ejection.

According to NCAA rules, a flagrant foul 2 is considered a "personal foul that involves contact with an opponent that is not only excessive but also severe (brutal, harsh, cruel) or extreme (dangerous, punishing) while the ball is live." According to the rule book, officials should consider a number of factors when determining a Flagrant 2 foul, including "any contact by the offending player to the groin area of an opponent which is not clearly accidental."

After the teams broke their respective huddles following the review, Toppin was unaware he had been ejected until the officials notified him. McCasland then erupted at the officials, yelling and signaling that Toppin was passing the ball. He was assessed two technical fouls and ejected.

Texas Tech forward JT Toppin walks off the court after being ejected during the first half of Saturday's 82-81 overtime win at Houston. Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

"This is genuinely my thought: JT Toppin is a left-handed basketball player, and we worked against the double team," McCasland told reporters after the game. "He spun to throw the basketball with his right, but he gets crowded quickly, and he's trying to throw with his left.

"I don't know. Maybe we should call Patrick Mahomes and ask him because if you're in a throwing motion, and you have to switch hands and you're a lefty, you're going to have to throw your body in a way to torque it to throw it with your left hand. Your body is going to turn in such a way that your right foot is going to go forward to throw it."

Despite losing their head coach and leading scorer and rebounder -- and already missing sixth man Kevin Overton due to injury -- Texas Tech (17-4, 8-2 Big 12) ended Houston's 33-game homecourt winning streak.

The Red Raiders led by six midway through the second half before Houston (17-4, 9-1) took advantage of Tech's short-handed bench. The Cougars led by six with 3:40 left, but Tech surged and tied the score with 26.3 seconds left on Darrion Williams' 3-pointer. In overtime, the Red Raiders jumped out to a four-point lead -- but Houston rallied and took a one-point lead on J'Wan Roberts' free throw with 24 seconds left.

Chance McMillian was fouled on the next possession and hit two free throws with 14 seconds left that gave Texas Tech the lead for good.

McMillian finished with a game-high 23 points for Texas Tech, while Elijah Hawkins had 17 points. LJ Cryer paced the Cougars with 22 points and Roberts chipped in 18 points.