After scoring a team-high 23 points on 7-of-9 shooting on 3-pointers, Koby Brea says the 106-100 win over previously unbeaten Florida shows Kentucky is primed for SEC play. (1:34)

UK's Brea after taming Gators: 'We're coming for everybody' (1:34)

Open Extended Reactions

It's a new year, but the same team is in firm position at No. 1 after a busy first week of 2025.

Tennessee remains atop the AP men's basketball poll after defeating Arkansas. Oklahoma and Florida suffered their first losses of the season -- both to ranked teams in the SEC. Unranked squads made the most of their opportunities against ranked ones, too, as UCLA and Kansas dropped games. Multiple teams within the top 10 of the AP poll lost this past week, leading to a new assortment of schools near the top.

Here's a look at the Week 9 poll for the 2024-25 season.

Previous polls: Preseason | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8

Stats courtesy of ESPN Research and The Associated Press.

All times Eastern

Previous ranking: 1

2024-25 record: 14-0

Stat to know: This is the first time Tennessee has been the last remaining unbeaten team in Division I since 1915-16, when the Volunteers finished their season 12-0.

What's next: Tuesday at Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 2

2024-25 record: 13-1

Stat to know: Auburn has its eighth 13-1 or better start through its first 14 games in program history -- four of those have come under head coach Bruce Pearl.

What's next: Tuesday at Texas, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 3

2024-25 record: 12-1

Stat to know: Iowa State has won 26 straight home games, tying Dayton and Samford for the fourth-longest active home win streak in Division I.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Utah, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 4

2024-25 record: 12-2

Stat to know: Cooper Flagg had 24 points, 10 rebounds and 2 blocks in a win against SMU. It marked his fourth game with 20 points and 10 rebounds, the most among freshmen this season.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Pitt, 7 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 5

2024-25 record: 12-2

Stat to know: Alabama's 107 points in its win against Oklahoma is its most in a game vs. an AP-ranked opponent in program history.

What's next: Wednesday at South Carolina, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 10

2024-25 record: 12-2

Stat to know: Kentucky is 10-1 in its past 11 games against teams 10-0 or better.

What's next: Tuesday at Georgia, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 8

2024-25 record: 13-2

Stat to know: Marquette is 9-0 at home this season, tied for the second-longest active home win streak in Division I.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Georgetown, 8 p.m., CBSSN

Previous ranking: 6

2024-25 record: 13-1

Stat to know: Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. has six games of at least 20 points.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Tennessee, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 11

2024-25 record: 12-3

Stat to know: UConn has won 28 straight home games, its third-longest streak ever.

What's next: Wednesday at Villanova, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 13

2024-25 record: 12-2

Stat to know: Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps has scored in double figures in each of his past five games.

What's next: Wednesday at Oklahoma, 9 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 7

2024-25 record: 10-3

Stat to know: Kansas had a 33-game conference-opener win streak snapped last Tuesday against West Virginia, marking its first 0-1 start to league play since the 1991-92 season, per Elias. It was the longest conference-opener win streak in the AP poll era.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Arizona State, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 14

2024-25 record: 10-3

Stat to know: Houston has held opponents to 55 points or fewer 10 times this season.

What's next: Monday vs. TCU, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 22

2024-25 record: 11-3

Stat to know: Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis has scored in double figures in nine straight games.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Penn State, 9 p.m., Big Ten Network

Previous ranking: 17

2024-25 record: 13-1

Stat to know: Mississippi State's 35-point win against South Carolina marked its largest margin of victory in a conference game since the 2004-05 season.

What's next: Tuesday at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Previous ranking: 9

2024-25 record: 13-2

Stat to know: Oregon's 13-2 record is its best 15-game start since 2016-17.

What's next: Thursday at Ohio State, 6 p.m., Big Ten Network

Previous ranking: 18

2024-25 record: 12-2

Stat to know: Michigan State has won seven straight games, tying its longest win streak in the past three seasons.

What's next: Thursday vs. Washington, 8 p.m., Big Ten Network

Previous ranking: 12

2024-25 record: 13-1

Stat to know: Oklahoma forward Jalon Moore has eight games with 20 points or more this season, tied for the second most in the SEC.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Texas A&M, 9 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 19

2024-25 record: 12-4

Stat to know: Gonzaga guard Ryan Nembhard had 11 assists against LMU, the ninth time this season he has reached double digits.

What's next: Wednesday vs. San Diego, 9 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 21

2024-25 record: 12-3

Stat to know: Memphis guard PJ Haggerty has 16 career 25-point games, tied for the third most in AAC history.

What's next: Saturday vs. East Carolina, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 20

2024-25 record: 11-4

Stat to know: Purdue guard Braden Smith has 76 points and 29 assists over his past three games. He is the fourth Big Ten player in the past 20 seasons to have 75 points and 25 assists over a three-game span.

What's next: Thursday at Rutgers, 6 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: Unranked

2024-25 record: 11-2

Stat to know: This is West Virginia's first season with multiple AP top-10 wins since the 2020-21 season.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Arizona, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 15

2024-25 record: 11-3

Stat to know: UCLA has suffered consecutive losses as a ranked team vs. unranked opponents for the first time since January 2016.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Michigan, 10 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 24

2024-25 record: 12-2

Stat to know: Ole Miss held Georgia to 29.3% shooting from the field in a win.

What's next: Wednesday at Arkansas, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: Unranked

2024-25 record: 11-3

Stat to know: Michigan center Danny Wolf has scored in double figures nine times this season.

What's next: Tuesday at UCLA, 10 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: Unranked

2024-25 record: 14-1

Stat to know: Guard Ian Martinez leads the Aggies in points per game (16.9), while scoring double figures in every game this season.

What's next: Tuesday at San José State, 10 p.m.

Dropped out: Cincinnati Bearcats, Arkansas Razorbacks, Baylor Bears