AMES, Iowa -- Curtis Jones scored 24 points and Milan Momcilovic returned from injury to add 14 as No. 8 Iowa State ended a three-game losing streak with an 82-52 win over TCU on Saturday.

Dishon Jackson also scored 14 points, and Joshua Jefferson had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Momcilovic had not played since Jan. 11, when the Cyclones (18-5, 8-4 Big 12) defeated Texas Tech in overtime. He suffered an injury to his non-shooting hand in practice before a game against Kansas on Jan. 15.

Trazarien White and Vasean Allette scored nine points each for the Horned Frogs (12-11, 5-7).

The Horned Frogs struggled to get much going offensively, as they went on to shoot 37.3% from the field and 14.3% from 3-point range, while the Cyclones found the majority of their success from the paint, as 44 of their 82 points came from inside the lane.

Iowa State's Nate Heise, who has been a bench player this season after having been a starter earlier in his career, scored four points to go over 1,000 for his career.

Up next, Iowa State visits UCF on Tuesday night. TCU hosts Oklahoma State on Wednesday.