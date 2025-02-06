Open Extended Reactions

Oh, baby!

This moment, this opportunity, this incredible blessing -- it means everything to me!

With tears in my eyes and my heart pounding, I think about what's coming this Saturday -- sitting courtside again for Duke versus Clemson, reunited with my phenomenal teammates Dave O'Brien and Cory Alexander. I'd be lying if I said I wasn't nervous. But more than that? I'm overwhelmed with gratitude.

The past few years have tested me like never before -- four battles with melanoma, lymphoma, vocal cord and lymph node cancers. There were moments I wasn't sure I'd ever sit courtside again. I went through multiple surgeries, 65 radiation treatments, grueling chemotherapy and long stretches where I had no voice at all. It was a rollercoaster -- highs, lows, moments of doubt. But through it all, I kept FIGHTING. BELIEVING. PRAYING.

And I wasn't alone.

The prayers, the love, the outpouring of support from my amazing wife Lorraine, my daughters Terri and Sherri, my entire family -- they lifted me up when I felt like I had nothing left.

My ESPN family -- OH, MY HEART! For over four decades, they've been there. CEO Jimmy Pitaro, my colleagues, my friends, they never stopped believing in me, sending words of encouragement week after week.

And the fans -- oh, baby! The fans, the media, the coaches, the people I've never even met who prayed for me, who sent messages, who gave me hope -- you all mean the world to me!

Then came the words I had prayed so hard to hear -- my oncologist, Dr. Rick Brown, looked at me and said, "You are cancer-free!"

That was a championship moment! And then Dr. Steven Zeitels -- after five major vocal cord surgeries -- told me, "You're ready to do what you love." And what I love is talking basketball!

Last month, I finally thought I was over the hump and would get the chance to return for the Duke-Wake Forest matchup. Yet, I was heartbroken when I suffered an accident at my house days before the game, leading to further medical concerns and uncertainty about my future. Thankfully, I'm happy to say the doctors have cleared me to come back.

The last time I called a game was April 3, 2023. The National Championship, UConn versus San Diego State for ESPN International. That feels like a lifetime ago. But now? Now, I get to do it again.

I have no idea how it's going to go. But I know this -- just being there is a WIN. Just getting this opportunity is a miracle. And make no mistake about it...

This is my national championship for 2025!

Thank you, thank you, THANK YOU! See you courtside, baby!