Cooper Flagg breaks the Duke and ACC freshman records for points in a game with 42 points in the Blue Devils' win over Notre Dame. (2:03)

Open Extended Reactions

DURHAM, N.C. -- Cooper Flagg scored an Atlantic Coast Conference freshman record 42 points to help No. 4 Duke hold off Notre Dame 86-78 on Saturday and stay unbeaten in conference play.

The 6-foot-9 preseason Associated Press All-American made 11 of 14 shots, 4 of 6 3-pointers and 16 of 17 free throws. He also had seven assists and six rebounds, turning in an all-around floor game that had him single-handedly wearing down the Notre Dame defense.

Flagg has now made 12 of 22 3-pointers in his past six games. He was just 8 of 36 in his first 10 college games.

MORE: Duke's dominance by the stats | Flagg atop latest mock draft

Flagg Sets Freshman Record Cooper Flagg's 42 points Saturday are the most ever by an ACC freshman. He's the the first Duke player with 40 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in a game since Danny Ferry in 1988. Points Cooper Flagg, Duke 42 Sat. Olivier Hanlan, BC 41 2013 Harrison Barnes, UNC 40 2011 Tyler Hansbrough, UNC 40 2006 Josh Okogie, GT 38 2016 Skip Wise, Clemson 38 1974

Khaman Maluach added a season-high 19 points for Duke (14-2, 6-0).

Markus Burton scored 23 points for the Fighting Irish (7-9, 1-4), who made 14 of 23 3-pointers and kept hanging around to make things interesting at the end.

The Irish fell into a 14-0 hole in this one and trailed by as many as 18 in the second half before getting it to a two-possession game late.

Notre Dame got as close as 80-76 on a Burton runner late, but Flagg answered with two free throws while Burton missed a drive on the ensuing possession. That set up two free throws for Maluach with 15.8 seconds left to push the margin back to two possessions.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.