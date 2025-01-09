Open Extended Reactions

Two months into the 2024-25 men's college basketball season, we're starting to see which of the top players and projected 2025 NBA draft picks are making their marks with NCAA tournament contenders that are entering the conference portions of their schedules.

ESPN draft analysts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo have gotten good looks at the top NBA prospects in a deep and talented draft class. Duke's Cooper Flagg, Baylor's VJ Edgecombe, and Rutgers duo Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey have shown why they are expected to be top players in June's draft.

And with the NBA regular season nearing its halfway point, we're also getting a clearer picture of which teams have the best shot at the No. 1 pick and which ones could be selecting multiple times in the first round (we see you San Antonio, Oklahoma City and Brooklyn).

The first-round order was generated by ESPN's BPI forecast, which predicts how well all 30 teams will perform during the rest of the season. All stats and the draft order, as updated through Wednesday morning, reflects picks owed and owned via trades.

