Which prospects are best positioned to define the 2025 NBA draft?

As the start of the 2024-25 men's college basketball season nears, and with international leagues underway, NBA front offices are honing in on what's shaping up as a particularly strong class.

Cooper Flagg and the Rutgers duo of Airious "Ace" Bailey and Dylan Harper have been the early headliners, but there's a whole season ahead for players to make a case for themselves in what looks to be a deep, talented draft.

Check back regularly from now until when Round 1 begins in June 2025, as ESPN draft analysts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo update this Big Board over the coming months as players rise and fall.

Here's how the prospects in our Top 25 are tracking at this early stage.

Last updated: Oct. 7

