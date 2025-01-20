Open Extended Reactions

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors will be without Draymond Green for at least a week because of a mild calf strain, the team said Monday.

Green underwent an MRI on Sunday, and the team said Monday that its defensive leader will be reevaluated in one week.

He suffered the injury three minutes into Saturday's win against Washington. He had just returned from a three-game absence due to illness and a back issue.

"He's such a unique player," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said before facing the Boston Celtics on Monday. "He's one of the best playmaking bigs in the league playing with Steph [Curry]. When he goes out, we become more traditional, spread the floor, put shooters out there.

"Steph and Dray have such a connection that when they're together out there, they're playing their game and we're playing our game. As soon as Draymond leaves the floor, it becomes a different game."

Green did not play Monday and will also miss games this week at Sacramento, against Chicago and against the Los Angeles Lakers.

He is the Warriors' latest key player to be sidelined. Jonathan Kuminga injured his right ankle on Jan. 4 and was ruled out for at least three weeks. He likely will need longer than that to return. Brandin Podziemski has been out since Dec. 28 with an abdominal injury, and Kyle Anderson is out with a glute injury.